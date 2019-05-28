Media Advisory: Student groups to hold conference on legal challenge to Government of Ontario

/EIN News/ --

The Canadian Federation of Students and the York Federation of Students will hold a press conference to announce its legal challenge to the Government of Ontario’s Student Choice Initiative.

“The so-called Student Choice Initiative is a clear attack on students’ ability to organize and provide essential services on campus. The Ford government is trying to silence the very organizations that hold him and his government to account, including students’ unions, student organizations, campus media and equity-based groups.

Representatives from the Canadian Federation of Students and the York Federation of Students will be joined by legal counsel Steven Shrybman from Goldblatt Partners LLP; Goldblatt is a leading member of the labour law bar who represents trade unions in all labour and employment law matters.

WHAT: Canadian Federation of Students press conference to announce its legal challenge to the Government of Ontario’s Students Choice Initiative

WHEN: Tuesday, May 28, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Press Gallery

WHO: Sofia Descalzi, incoming chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students, Kayla Weiler, Ontario representative of the Canadian Federation of Students, Fatima Babiker, President of the York Federation of Students, and Steven Shrybman, legal counsel for Goldblatt Partners LLP

The Canadian Federation of Students is the oldest and largest national student organization in Canada, representing over 500,000 college, undergraduate and graduate students across the country.

The York Federation of Students, Local 68 of the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) is the central students' union at York University, representing over 50,000 undergraduate students on both Glendon and Keele campus.

Geneviève Charest Canadian Federation of Students/Fédération canadienne des étudiantes et étudiants 613-240-2631 communications@cfs-fcee.ca

