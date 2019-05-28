Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Message to Kenyan Foreign Minister

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has sent a verbal message to HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya Monica Juma, pertaining to bilateral relations and means to develop and support them.

The message was conveyed by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya Jabr bin Ali Al Dosari during a meeting with the Kenyan Foreign Minister.



