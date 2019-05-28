LeddarTech to Appear at a Series of North American Conferences on LiDAR Auto and Mobility Technology in June 2019

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform™, is pleased to announce that LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series continues through the month of June with participation in several conferences across North America. LeddarTech’s senior executives will present at Impulsion MTL 2019 on June 3rd, APMA’s connectTEC conference on June 11th, and at the 2019 GSA Silicon Summit on June 18th. LeddarTech will also exhibit at TU-Automotive Detroit on June 5th.



/EIN News/ -- June 3rd: Impulsion MTL 2019 – Montreal, Canada

Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech, will present at Impulsion MTL International Fleet Forum. The event will bring professionals and suppliers together around a common objective: upgrading fleets with new technologies and solutions to meet environmental, social, operational, and regulatory requirements. Mr. Saintellemy’s talk will focus on LiDAR and the evolution of technology in advanced driver-assistance systems.

June 5th: TU-Automotive – Detroit, U.S.A.

Senior members from LeddarTech will exhibit at the TU Automotive Conference in Detroit, U.S.A. TU-Automotive Detroit is the world's largest automotive technology conference & exhibition, shaping the future of connected auto mobility. LeddarTech will exhibit as part of the Government of Canada pavilion. Visit booth #B113 to speak with our LiDAR specialists and discover our ADAS and AD solutions for automotive and mobility applications.

June 11th: APMA’s connectTEC Conference – Windsor, Canada

Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer at LeddarTech, will join a panel discussion on Intelligent Mobility at the connectTEC Conference - The In.tel.li.gent Network. The APMA event aspires to bring together Canada’s Leaders in Auto, ICT, Industry, and Infrastructure to discuss the challenges and identify the opportunities that lie ahead for Canadian manufacturers. Mr. Olivier’s focus will be on communicating the impact of LiDAR Technology for automotive and mobility AD applications.

June 18th: 2019 GSA Silicon Summit – Santa Clara, U.S.A.

Charles Boulanger, LeddarTech’s CEO, will speak and participate in a Transformation of Mobility panel at the 2019 GSA Silicon Summit. Mr. Boulanger will discuss advanced LiDAR sensor architectures, and how platform solutions are enabling autonomous driving. GSA’s Silicon Summit brings together more than 250 semiconductor executives from leading companies in the expanded semiconductor ecosystem for a full day of discussion and thought exchange. This year’s focus is on “The Smart Evolution – Ubiquity, Autonomy, Mobility.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com



