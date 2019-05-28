Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Trends and Forecast 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market 2019
Health insurance exchange (HIX) is a kind of organizations in each state through which people can purchase health insurance. People can purchase health insurance that complies with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA, known colloquially as "Obamacare") at ACA health exchanges, where they can choose from a range of government-regulated and standardized health care plans offered by the insurers participating in the exchange.
In 2018, the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4066801-global-health-insurance-exchange-hix-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
CGI
Deloitte
IBM
Infosys
MAXIMUS
Oracle
Xerox
Connecture
Cognosante
hCentive
Hexaware Technologies
HP
KPMG
Microsoft
Noridian Healthcare Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Agencies
Third Party Administrators (TPAs)
Health Plans or Payers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4066801-global-health-insurance-exchange-hix-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
Also Read: Global Short Term Health Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.