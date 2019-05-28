XTM Cloud v11.7 Is Now Out

XTM Cloud v11.7 features improved project management and Quality Assurance (QA), optimized mobile experience, increased interoperability and more.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTM Cloud has been updated to version 11.7. The new release delivers enhanced project management and Quality Assurance (QA), optimized mobile app, increased interoperability and more API and XTM Portal related improvements.



Enhanced project management in XTM Cloud

XTM Cloud v11.7 rolls out features that make project management more convenient and efficient. Project managers will now see a new tab in the User Editor showing a summary of the words processed by each user. The same information will be displayed for linguists under the Tasks tab. Now that the process of project search has been significantly improved, project managers can perform multiple project search in a single request. This way several project names will be returned in the simple and advanced search fields.

The recently released XTM Cloud also allows project managers and linguists sort and filter through active tasks assigned to the user or to the user group. In addition, a new, and more user-friendly format of the Project Delivery Dates report is now available.



Improved Quality Assurance (QA) in XTM Editor

The new Quality Assurance (QA) option has been introduced to XTM Editor to check for inconsistencies in the order of inline tags. When the sequence of inlines in the target segment deviates from the source, a QA warning is displayed increasing the quality of the translated text.



XTM Cloud app optimized for tablets

Now that the XTM Cloud app has been optimized for Android and iOS users, managing complex localization projects on tablets will become more efficient. The interface has been redesigned in line with platform standards to offer better navigation and a more user-friendly interface.



Greater interoperability

XTM Cloud v11.7 adds IXIASOFT, a component content management system (CCMS) for localizing technical content, to its existing offering. The bottom line is more cost-effective and hassle-free localization of technical content with reduced human errors. Moreover, XTM Connect for Google Sheets now allows stakeholders to import, export and share their Google Sheets settings thus speeding up the entire localization process.

Bob Willans, CEO of XTM International, said, “Feedback from our customers tells us that connectivity is one of their top priorities, so we are investing a great deal of time to improve our REST API and our range of out-of-the-box connectors. In the coming months we are planning to release more key features in this area.”



API and XTM Portal improvements

XTM users will find several new API methods and a new login method added to XTM Portal. The available API methods cover generating specific target files in a project based on the file name as well as obtaining custom fields, project custom fields, and linguist rate cards. XTM Portal has been improved to permit logging in via a Single Sign On (SSO) in addition to the standard method.

About XTM International

XTM International are the developers of XTM Cloud, a web-based computer aided translation tool and translation management system. The system stores all linguistic assets and project data centrally, enabling users to collaborate on translation tasks, leveraging translation memory and terminology in real time. With a flexible automated workloads, XTM Cloud streamlines workloads and provides users with an up to date view of the project status. XTM Cloud has been developed as a modular system with an extensive web service API for integration with third party DITA based CMS tools and Editors. As a cost effective, easy to use solution, the system allows enterprises to optimise their translation process and maximize the value of the linguistic assets. XTM’s customers include many of world’s largest LSPs and leading enterprises in a variety of industries.

More information is available on XTM website and XTM free trial.



