Global Mobile Phone Tracking Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Mobile phone tracking is the ascertaining of the position or location of a mobile phone, whether stationary or moving. Localization may occur either via multilateration of radio signals between (several) cell towers of the network and the phone, or simply via GPS. 
In 2018, the global Mobile Phone Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Ericsson 
ROHDE&SCHWARZ 
Topcon Positioning Systems 
Zebra Technologies Corp 
Navcom Technology 
AQulture Pte Ltd 
Broadcom 
CSR 
Dialog Semiconductor 
Eptisa 
Sendero Group 
Genasys 
Insiteo 
Nokia 
Nomadic Solutions 
Nordic Semiconductor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Indoor Type 
Outdoor Type

Market segment by Application, split into 
Mapping and Surviving 
Live Tracking of Objects 
Vehicles  
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Mobile Phone Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Mobile Phone Tracking development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:     

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

