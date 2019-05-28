Limonene Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Limonene Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Limonene Market Overview

The global Limonene market was worth $XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach the $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Limonene is the essential oil found in the peels of citrus fruits and other plants. Being a fruit & plant derivative, it has minimal health and environmental impacts. In end-user industries, limonene is used as a flavoring agent, fragrance, cleaner (solvent), and as an ingredient in sanitizers. Due to its benefits, the demand for the usage of this product has grown its application in various end-user industries which is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period at a high CAGR of XX%.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4064185-global-limonene-market-2019-2026

Global Limonene Market – Market Dynamics

Growth in the end-user industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others is one of the major factors that is boosting the global limonene market growth.

Increasing adoption of natural ingredients and green chemicals in several end-user industries is augmenting the demand for the limonene market globally. As limonene is a plant-based derived solvent, it has minimal adverse impacts and thus will be high upsurge in its demand in the foreseeable future. In addition, the therapeutic and aromatic properties of the oil is also leading to its usage in foods and traditional medicines as natural alternatives to traditional medications. Due to its superior properties limonene helps in losing weight, prevention of cancer, treat cancer and treat bronchitis. It is also used as flavor and fragrance in various food applications. It is also generally recognized as safe in food application by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) global per capita food consumption is expected to grow by approximately 4% from 2015 to 2030. Thus, growth in food consumption is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Also, the growing demand for aerosol propellant and ozone-depleting chemicals usage is likely to drive the limonene market growth trend in the forecasted period.

Global Limonene Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the application the global limonene market is broadly segmented as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all these, the food & beverage industry accounted for major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. It is owing to limonene aromatic properties, and it acts as a stabilizing agent in carbonated beverages fruit juices, ice creams, and sweets. According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), in 2015, the U.S. ice cream companies made more than 898 million gallons of ice cream. Thus, growth in its demand in food & beverage industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Limonene Market – Geographical Analysis

The global Limonene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region accounted for major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Because the U.S. is the largest producer of citrus fruit in the world which is a major source of limonene. Also, an increase in demand for the use of natural ingredients in cosmetics and preferences towards bio-degradable product will propel the application of limonene in the coming years. According to L’Oreal, in 2016, the U.S. was considered the most valuable beauty and personal care market in the world, generating approximately $84 billion. Thus, growth in the cosmetic industry is expected to propel the market growth in this region.

Global Limonene Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of the global limonene market are Florida Chemical Company, Inc., Arora Aromatics, Elevance, Bell Chem Corp., Peace Naturals, Sucorrico, Weleda Australia Pty Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Banner Chemicals Limited, and others. The product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments are the dominating strategies adopted by the majority of the market players to enhance their product portfolio in the global limonene market. For instance, in November 2017, Peace Naturals has launched three product named Diesel, Sensi Star, Clearview Kush which contains limonene in it. In January 2018, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc, expanded its product line with Elevance Clean 1000, a high-performing, bio-based cleaning ingredient which is easily blended into d-limonene.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Limonene market across each indication, in terms of type and treatment options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Limonene market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Limonene market - level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4064185-global-limonene-market-2019-2026

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Global Limonene Market Methodology and Scope

2. Global Limonene Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Limonene Market – Executive Summary

4. Global Limonene Market – Market Dynamics

5. Global Limonene Market – Industry Analysis

6. Global Limonene Market – By Source

7. Global Limonene Market – By Application

8. Global Limonene Market – By Region

9. Global Limonene Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Global Limonene Market - Company Profiles

11. Global Limonene Market – Premium Insights

12. Global Limonene Market – DataM

Also Read: Global Manuka Honey Market







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.