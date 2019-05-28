Global Contract Life-Cycle Management: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is the methodical management of contracts from beginning till the end. This includes third-party contracts, such as outsourcing, procurement, sales, non-disclosure, intellectual property, leasing, facilities management and other licensing, and agreements containing contractual obligations.
The on-premises model is primarily preferred by large enterprises as they have all the necessary infrastructure including in-house IT support and back-up servers to provide the extra level of security that facilitates complete control over the critical data. To cater to this preference, the vendors in the contract management software market provide additional services such as offer installation, data migration, and employee training services during software implementation.
In 2018, the global Contract Life-Cycle Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Life-Cycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Life-Cycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Emptoris
Icertis
SAP
Apttus
CLM Matrix
Oracle
Infor
Newgen Software
Zycus
Symfact
Contract Logix
Coupa Software
ESM Solutions
Optimus BT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Life-Cycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Life-Cycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Life-Cycle Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size
2.2 Contract Life-Cycle Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Emptoris
12.1.1 IBM Emptoris Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Emptoris Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Emptoris Recent Development
12.2 Icertis
12.2.1 Icertis Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.2.4 Icertis Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Icertis Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Apttus
12.4.1 Apttus Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.4.4 Apttus Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apttus Recent Development
12.5 CLM Matrix
12.5.1 CLM Matrix Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.5.4 CLM Matrix Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CLM Matrix Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 Infor
12.7.1 Infor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Infor Recent Development
12.8 Newgen Software
12.8.1 Newgen Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.8.4 Newgen Software Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Newgen Software Recent Development
12.9 Zycus
12.9.1 Zycus Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.9.4 Zycus Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Zycus Recent Development
12.10 Symfact
12.10.1 Symfact Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction
12.10.4 Symfact Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Symfact Recent Development
12.11 Contract Logix
12.12 Coupa Software
12.13 ESM Solutions
12.14 Optimus BT
Continued…..
