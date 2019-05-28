Gellan Gum Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Gellan Gum Market Overview

The global gellan gum market was worth $XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach the US $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Gellan gum is a water-soluble polysaccharide produced by Pseudomonas elodea. It is composed of a repeating unit of monomers. The product is manufactured through the process of chemical fermentation of a sugar source. It is commercially available in two forms – high and low acyl content. The former type forms soft, resilient and elastic gels whereas the low acyl content forms firm, brittle, and non-elastic. Varying mixture compositions of these two forms enables the production of varied textures and formulations catering wide applications in multiple end-use industries.

Increasing demand for food grade gellan gum is driving the market during the forecast period. This gum is commonly used in vegan foods because it’s produced from bacteria fermentation and not from any type of animal source.

Global Gellan Gum Market – Market Dynamics

Growing end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others are one of the major factors driving the global gellan gum market. It is owing to the ability of gellan gum to retain the elastic properties and structure of molecules thereby preventing change in ingredients due to temperature fluctuations. Also, the product is being extensively used as a substitute to locust bean gum, xanthan gum, and guar gum as binder and stabilizer in food products. Additionally, gellan gum can also be used as an alternative to gelatin in vegan food products and helps in preventing melting of ingredients in desserts and ice-creams due to its superior properties such as transparent appearance, minimal viscosity, excellent flavor release, high pH tolerance, and shearing abilities. It also offers better stability, texture and holds to the product.

Global Gellan Gum Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the type the global gellan gum market is broadly segmented as low acyl & high acyl gellan gum. High acyl gellan gum accounted for significant market share and is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. High acyl gellan gum is predominantly used on the food and beverage industry as it acts as a stabilizer, thickening agent, and emulsifier. The product is being increased used in combination with other stabilizers so as to manufacture a wide range of products such as – jelly, pudding, jam, confectionery, and desserts.

Global Gellan Gum Market – Geographical Analysis

The global gellan gum market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific accounted for significant market share and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. It is attributed to the growth of the food and beverages market in this region. According to the World Trade Organization, the Asia Pacific food and beverage industry was worth US$ 3.23 trillion in 2016.

North America and Europe also account for a significant share of the global market, owing to its wide application scope in the end-user industry applications especially in food beverage and pharma industries.

Global Gellan Gum Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of global gellan gum market are CP Kelco, Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd., Meron Group, Hangzhou Gellan Solutions Biotec Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tech-Way Biochemical Co., Ltd, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd., and others. CP Kelco is considered as the prominent player in the gellan gum market. Few key strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments, and other latest industrial developments are made by a majority of the players to maintain their position in the global gellan gum market.

