Duke University Medical Centre lead workshop “The Organic Development of a Sustainable Academic Biobank” at Biobanking

Biobanking PR3

Director, Duke University Medial Centre will lead a pre-conference workshop in London on the 24th September

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workshop Overview:Workshop B – Tuesday 24th September 2019.Academic research institutions are complex and adaptive systems that are well equipped for multi-dimensional to large scale research initiatives. The design and development of biobanks within a single academic institution is a significant challenge facing academic biobanking . Traditionally, biobank design is undertaken in a linear direction in which established processes and controls drive the alignment. This method is often met with resistance and fear of reduction in sample control in terms of individual investigator's specific research interests. This discussion will inform the audience on the organic evolution and emergence of a novel, innovative and adaptable academic biobank from a departmental service to a research support model by fostering relationships across cross-functional partnership comprised of Research Administration, Clinical Research, Information systems and Regulatory Oversight & Research Initiatives.Benefits of Attending:- Learn to look beyond linear directed biobanking implementation- Learn how to develop and maintain a sustainable business plan- Optimization of resources by focusing on biobanking core competencies- Lessons learned from an organic growth experienceAbout the Workshop Leader:Mary-Beth Joshi, Director, Biobank & Translational Research Core, Duke University Medical Centre For more than two decades Mary-Beth has been instrumental in the development, implementation, and management of biospecimen and clinical data repositories and associated experimental data within Duke University. Between 2010 and 2014, she assisted with the development and implementation of Duke's first enterprise-wide biorespository (BioDuke). During this time, she led the enterprise-wide standardized biobanking terminology project to unify clinical research biobanking informatics. In 2014, she partnered with the Department of Surgery to develop Substrate Services and Research Support Core (SSCRS). SSCRS serves as an integrated research support service to provide a standardized source for patient samples to be collected and clinically liked to biological profile. Mary-Beth now serves as the Director of SSCRS and as the Senior Director of BioDuke.Biobanking 2019Main Conference: 25th - 26th September 2019Pre-Conference Workshops: 24th September 2019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



