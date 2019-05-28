India Plastic Additives Market Report 2019 Featuring BASF, Clariant Chemicals, Fine Organic Industries, Baerlocher, HPL Additives, & Astrra Chemicals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Plastic Additives Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for plastic additives in India stood at 1,329 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during 2019-2030 to reach 2,970 KTPA by 2030.



Increasing use of plastic additives in various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, construction, electronics, agriculture and pharmaceutical is leading to the huge plastic additives consumption in the country.



Moreover, plastic additives find applications in 3D printers, cables, surface treatments, ambient curing systems, PVC Plastisols, closed mold applications and thermoplastics.



Additionally, government has framed stringent regulatory policies for the use of non-biodegradable plastics and promoting bio-degradable plastics, which in turn are expected to boost the demand for bio-degradable plastics in the coming years, thereby resulting in the demand for plastic additives in India in coming years.



Some of the major players operating in the country's plastic additives market are BASF India Limited, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, Fine Organic Industries Limited, Baerlocher, HPL Additives Limited, Astrra Chemicals, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Plastic Additives Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

2.1. Production

2.2. Demand

2.3. Supply

2.4. Gap

2.5. Inventory



3. India Plastic Additives Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End Use

3.2. By Grade

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region



4. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

4.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

4.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



5. List of Major Consumers

5.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Profiles

6.1.1.1. Basic Details

6.1.1.2. Financials

6.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

6.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

6.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

6.1.1.6. Key Strategy



7. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



BASF India Limited

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited

Fine Organic Industries Limited

Baerlocher

HPL Additives Limited

Astrra Chemicals

