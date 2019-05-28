India Polyurethane Adhesives Report 2019: Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.28%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Polyurethane Adhesives Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for polyurethane adhesives in India stood at 98 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2019-2030 to reach 234 KTPA by 2030.



Use of polyurethane adhesives in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive and packaging is growing, on the back of its ability to provide excellent strength and rapid curing. Moreover, rising applications of polyurethane adhesives in medical device assembly and growing technological advancements boosting the operational feasibility and efficiency are some of the other factors that would drive the market in coming years.



Additionally, packaging companies along with footwear manufacturers are shifting their interest towards hotmelt adhesives delivery systems, owing to growing technological advancements in hotmelt technology which increases the efficiency of adhesives delivering systems. Such developments are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's polyurethane adhesives market are Bostik India Private Limited, Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Private Limited, Huntsman International (India) Private Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika India Private Limited, 3M India Limited, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Polyurethane Adhesives Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India Polyurethane Adhesives Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By Type

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. Pricing, By Grade

4.1. Daily

4.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

4.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

4.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



5. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

5.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

5.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



6. List of Major Consumers

6.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1.1. Basic Details

7.1.1.2. Financials

7.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

7.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

7.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

7.1.1.6. Key Strategy



8. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Bostik India Private Limited

Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Private Limited

Huntsman International (India) Private Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika India Private Limited

3M India Limited

