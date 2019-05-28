India Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2017, 2018-2019 & 2020-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Titanium Dioxide Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for titanium dioxide in India stood at 57 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during 2019-2030 to reach 165 KTPA by 2030.



Increasing use of titanium dioxide in various end-use industries such as paints, pigments and textiles as dispersing agent, flocculent, and whitening agent is the key factor spurring the demand for titanium dioxide across the country.



Moreover, rising demand in the construction and automotive industries coupled with growing use of titanium dioxide nano-particles in photovoltaic cells used in solar panels, increasing titanium dioxide use in cosmetics, soaps and toothpaste production, and as a brightening agent in the printing industry would drive the market during 2019-2030.



Some of the major players operating in the country's titanium dioxide market are Kilburn Chemicals, The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited, Travancore Titanium Limited and VV Titanium Products Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. India Titanium Dioxide Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.1.4. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India Titanium Dioxide Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Titanium Dioxide Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Grade

4.3. By Sales Channel

4.4. By Region

4.5. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1.1. Basic Details

9.1.1.2. Financials

9.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

9.1.1.4. SWOT Analysis

9.1.1.5. Expansion Plans

9.1.1.6. Key Strategy



10. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Kilburn Chemicals

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

Travancore Titanium Limited and VV Titanium Products Limited.

