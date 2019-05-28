C4ISR Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) is a broad term that refers to “systems, procedures and techniques used to collect and disseminate information”. Each of these is a field of expertise unto itself, but they work synergistically to provide warfighters and decision-makers with actionable information to help them do their jobs.

This report focuses on the global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

L-3 Technologies

Thales

Harris

Rheinmetall

Saab

Leonardo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligence

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Electronic Warfare

Computers

Communication

Command & Control

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….



