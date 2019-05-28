RF Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025
RF monitor software is a software which (with special hardware as a WiFi-card) is able to detect signal strength and bit error rate of wireless networks. The software includes network discovery software programs as KIsmet and Network stumbler, yet these latter provide much more information about the network itself, and are not as precise as true RF monitor software. The extra precision is especially useful in cooperation with a directional antenna.
In 2018, the global RF Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global RF Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RF Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ANSYS
Antenna Design Associates
AWR Corporation
CST - Computer Simulation Technology
Delcross Technologies
Fast Field Solvers
Keysight Technologies
National Instruments
Remcom
Signal Hound
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Modeling
Wireless Communication Systems Design
S Parameter
Schematic Interface
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Antennas
PCB
Microwave Circuits
Communication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RF Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RF Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RF Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
