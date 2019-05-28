India PBR Market Report 2019: Demand is Projected to Grow from 198 Thousand Tonnes in 2018 to 349 Thousand Tonnes by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India PBR Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for PBR in India is projected to grow from 198 thousand tonnes in 2018 to 349 thousand tonnes by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.32% during 2019-2030.



Growing demand for PBR as a raw material for the manufacturing of tires due to its high elasticity and resistance to dynamic stress helps in providing high efficiency and durability to the products. Moreover, PBR application to modify plastic products, and its growing use in polymers and balls manufacturing would have a positive impact on the country's PBR market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's PBR market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India PBR Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India PBR Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India PBR Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End use

4.2. By Grade

4.3. By Sales Channel

4.4. By Region

4.5. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

