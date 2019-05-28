India Phosphoric Acid Report 2019: Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Phosphoric Acid Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for phosphoric acid in India stood at 4,948 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2019-2030 to reach 8,773 KTPA by 2030.



Growing consumption of phosphoric acid can be attributed to rising demand for fertilizers to meet increasing food demand in the country.



Moreover, use of phosphoric acid across various applications such as sugar industry and refining sector is increasing. Growing consumption of phosphoric acid by major fertilizer manufacturing units in states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra is stimulating the demand for large quantities of phosphoric acid. Additionally, expanding fertilizer production capacity is further likely to fuel growth in the Indian phosphoric acid market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's phosphoric acid market are Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Limited, IFFCO, Pradeep Phosphates, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Phosphoric Acid Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.1.4. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India Phosphoric Acid Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Phosphoric Acid Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By Type

4.2. By Grade

4.3. By Sales Channel

4.4. By Region

4.5. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Limited

IFFCO

Pradeep Phosphates

