India Textile Chemicals Market to 2030: Demand Stood at 323.52 Thousand Tonnes in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.62% During 2019-2030

The demand for textile chemicals in India stood at 323.52 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during 2019-2030 to reach 487.63 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Government initiatives like Powertex for fabric segment, Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) for all segments except spinning and setting up of integrated textile parks are expected to aid growth in the textile chemicals market.



Moreover, export rates under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) have been revised to 4% for apparel, from a mere 2% in 2017. Exporters can also avail financial assistance under the Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme. Support from the government, increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle are anticipated to drive the demand for textile chemicals in India during the forecast period of 2019-2030.



Some of the major players operating in the country's textile chemicals market are Bodal Chemicals Limited, Kiri Industries Limited, Huntsman International (India) Private Limited, Archroma India Private Limited, Fineotex Chemical Limited, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Textile Chemicals Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Production

2.1.1. By Company

2.2. Operating Efficiency

2.2.1. By Company



3. India Textile Chemicals Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Textile Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By Type

4.2. By Process type

4.3. By Textile type

4.4. By Application

4.5. By Sales Channel

4.6. By Region

4.7. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Bodal Chemicals Limited

Kiri Industries Limited

Huntsman International (India) Private Limited

Archroma India Private Limited

Fineotex Chemical Limited

