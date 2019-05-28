India Caprolactam Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2018 & 2019-2030: Demand Stood at 144 KTPA in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.63% During 2019-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Caprolactam Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Caprolactam, with the molecular formula (CH2)5C(O)NH, is a colorless organic compound. Caprolactam, a cyclic amide of caproic acid, is a raw material used to produce Nylon 6, which is a widely used synthetic polymer. It has a density of 1.01 g/cm3 with a melting point at 270.8 C. This compound is mildly toxic and can cause irritation and burning sensation in eyes, nose, skin, etc., when mildly exposed.



The demand for Caprolactam stood at 144 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during 2019-2030 to reach 278 KTPA by 2030. Increasing caprolactam use in various applications such as tire-cords, engineering plastic production, nylon-6 and nylon-66 based textile industries is expected to drive the demand for caprolactam during 2019-2030.



A major player operating in the Indian caprolactam market is Gujarat Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited.



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Caprolactam Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.1.4. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India Caprolactam Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Caprolactam Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Gujarat Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

