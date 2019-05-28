Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Directory 2019: Details of the Latest Artificial Intelligence, Oligonucletides Including Aptamers Agreements

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019 report provides an understanding and access to the artificial intelligence partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence-partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors artificial intelligence technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest artificial intelligence, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all artificial intelligence partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 200 links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Artificial intelligence partnering over the years

2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

2.4. Artificial intelligence partnering by deal type

2.5. Artificial intelligence partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for artificial intelligence partnering

2.6.1 Artificial intelligence partnering headline values

2.6.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates



3. Leading artificial intelligence deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value



4. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.3. Most active artificial intelligence partnering company profiles



5. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory



6. Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type



7. Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Artificial intelligence deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned



