US and EU5 Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market Report 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the US and EU5 Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The key issue being debated in the healthcare industry today is how to transform a seemingly simple operating room (OR) into a technology-fueled, infection-free, and sleek surgical environment. A true smart hospital focuses on 3 major areas, namely, operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient-centricity, with technological advancements being leveraged to derive smart insights.
For clinical excellence, solutions must be implemented so that doctors and nurses can perform their tasks efficiently. Besides using state-of-the-art medical equipment, the general surgery, emergency, radiology, and intensive care departments, and the outpatient department as well need to implement solutions to make processes faster and more streamlined, which will help achieve the best patient outcomes.
Effective OR solutions must also provide patient-centric services that are not necessarily aligned to the clinical outcomes; for example, smart patient rooms, services that enhance patient well-being during their hospital stay, and a better overall hospital design that will remove the fear of being hospitalized - these are crucial to patient satisfaction.
At present, OR transformation and digitization are facing similar challenges. Apart from the obvious financial requirements, there is the absolute need for interoperability, the risk of cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. Hospitals struggle with the major question of where to begin. A comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated as a strategy plan, and small parts of the solution can be applied, keeping the systems open and interoperable for future solutions to be easily integrated. Offering a bundled range of OR products decreases the average sales price for components and solidifies market share.
On average, hospital costs for stays with OR procedures are more than twice the cost for an inpatient stay without an OR procedure. An hour in an OR, depending on the procedure can cost $150-250, excluding resource cost. Hence, the OR accounts for approximately 60% of hospital revenue. As hospitals envision investing in solutions that integrate and collaborate multi-disciplinary units and devices for optimal resource and space utilization, companies such as Stryker and Getinge are transitioning their offerings from OR products to OR solutions. As pressure builds to make healthcare expenditure more stringent, virtual consulting platforms and augmented reality will become more mainstream to improve access in terms of diagnosis, enhance predictability, and offer accurate treatment planning.
This research service is segmented into OR workflow solutions, OR surgical workplace solutions, and OR services, and these include sub-segments such as visualization solutions, equipment navigation systems, instrument tracking devices, integrated workstations, robotic-assisted surgery devices, surgical tables, surgical lights, surgical booms, OR modular room systems, and OR management solutions. The geographic scope is the United States and the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom). The study period is from 2015 to 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Key Findings
Market Scope
Market Segmentation
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
Key Companies to Watch
Big Predictions
MARKET BACKGROUND
Market Overview
OR Products and Solutions-Critical Pain Points
OR Products and Solutions-Preparing for the Future
OR Service-related Challenges (End-user Perspective)
OR Service-related Challenges (Vendor Perspective)
MARKET OVERVIEW
Overview of OR Services
Integration across OR Market Segments
OR Transformational Initiatives
Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future of OR Services
Market Segmentation
Definitions-OR Workflow Solutions
Definitions-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions
Definitions-OR Services
Adoption Trends Across Market Segments
DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL HOSPITAL OR PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS MARKET
Drivers and Restraints
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL HOSPITAL OR PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS MARKET
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions and Discussion
Revenue Forecast-Total Market (US & EU5)
Revenue Forecast Discussion-Total Market (US & EU5)
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
Market Share-OR Workflow Solutions (US & EU5)
Market Share-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions (US & EU5)
Market Share-OR Services (US & EU5)
Key Manufacturers-Product Profiling
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Growth Opportunity-Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality
Growth Opportunity-Enabling Predictive Analysis and Patient Centricity through Digital Platforms
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
OR WORKFLOW SOLUTIONS-SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Revenue Forecast by Product Type-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (US)
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (US)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Discussion-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (US)
Revenue Forecast by Product Type-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (EU5)
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (EU5)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Discussion-OR Workflow Solutions Segment (EU5)
OR SURGICAL WORKPLACE SOLUTIONS-SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Revenue Forecast by Product Type-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (US)
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (US)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Discussion-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (US)
Revenue Forecast by Product Type-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (EU5)
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (EU5)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Discussion-OR Surgical Workplace Solutions Segment (EU5)
OR SERVICES-SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Service Type-OR Services Segment (US)
Revenue Forecast by Service Type-OR Services Segment (EU5)
Revenue Forecast by Service Type Discussion-OR Services Segment (US & EU5)
REGIONAL ANALYSIS-THE UNITED STATES
Regional Overview-Total Market (The United States)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (The United States)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (The United States)
GERMANY ANALYSIS
Regional Overview-Total Market (Germany)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (Germany)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (Germany)
FRANCE ANALYSIS
Regional Overview-Total Market (France)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (France)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (France)
UK ANALYSIS
Regional Overview-Total Market (The United Kingdom)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (The United Kingdom)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (The United Kingdom)
ITALY ANALYSIS
Regional Overview-Total Market (Italy)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (Italy)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (Italy)
SPAIN ANALYSIS
Regional Overview-Total Market (Spain)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Total Market (Spain)
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion-Total Market (Spain)
FUTURE STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS
Key Strategies for Success
Creating an OR Culture for Digital Transformation-Digitizing Care Delivery
Creating an OR Culture for Digital Transformation-Digitizing Staff Management
Creating an OR Culture for Digital Transformation-Digitizing the Patient Experience
Creating an OR Culture for Digital Transformation-Digitizing Hospital Design
Creating an OR Culture for Digital Transformation-Digitizing Workflow and Operation Management
Implementation of Communication through Integration and Collaboration
Data Analytics to Build an Understanding of Wellness Trends-A Strategy for Predictive Analysis
KEY COMPANIES TO WATCH
Companies to Watch-AR/VR
Companies to Watch-Enabling Predictive Analysis and Patient Centricity through Digital Platforms
SELECTED COMPANY PROFILES
Stryker
Getinge AB
Intuitive Surgical
Censis Technologies
D Surgical
Auris Health
THE LAST WORD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7ufe5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hospital Management, Surgical Devices
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.