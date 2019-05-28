HP Elevates Premium and Personalized PC Experiences

/EIN News/ -- Continues to reinvent PCs with design, power, and security; extends virtual reality with newest backpack and extreme rendering power for VR-ready workstations

News Highlights:

Reimagining PC designs with world’s first convertible PCs with authentic wood 1 , the HP ENVY Wood Series

, the HP ENVY Wood Series Protecting devices with world’s most secure and manageable PCs 2 , including HP Sure Sense, for latest premium business and workstation PCs

, including HP Sure Sense, for latest premium business and workstation PCs Redefining mobility with cord-cutting battery life in the HP Elite x2 G4, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4, and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6

Powering modern workstyles and lifestyles with the new HP EliteDisplay E223d, HP EliteDisplay E273d, HP USB-C™ Dock G5, USB-C/A Universal Dock G2, and HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter

Giving creators and designers extreme power with HP ZBook 15 G6, HP ZBook 17 G6, and next-generation HP VR Backpack

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today introduced bold new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio that enable more natural and intuitive experiences across work and life. Today’s PC users lead busy on-the-go lifestyles and demand beautiful designs and seamless productivity that allows them the freedom for inspiration and the exchange of ideas.

Fifty-seven percent of millennials know the PC they want as soon as they see it3, so HP is delivering the new HP ENVY Wood Series, delighting customers with thoughtful, personal, and sophisticated designs. With 43 percent of employees in the U.S. working remotely in some capacity4, HP’s latest HP EliteBook 1000 series – including the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 with up to 24 hours of battery life5 – and powerful ZBooks redefine modern workstyles for mobility, versatility, and productivity. And HP further elevates the world’s most comprehensive commercial VR solutions portfolio6 with the HP VR backpack.

“Today’s consumers, workers, and creators desire products that provide authentic and personalized experiences that adapt to the way they work and live,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Our newest additions to the HP portfolio – premium EliteBooks, powerful Z workstations, immersive VR, and premium one-of-a-kind ENVY PCs – is why HP leads the way in creating the world’s most exciting devices and intelligent solutions.”

Personalization for Consumers

Expanding on the innovative use of unique materials like the use of leather in the HP Spectre Folio, HP is delivering the world’s first convertible PCs with authentic wood1. The HP ENVY 13, HP ENVY x360 13 , HP ENVY x360 15 and the HP ENVY 17 Wood Series builds on the durability and performance of the previously announced metal versions , but feature a choice of all new, next-gen Intel® Core™ processors or 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics7.

Each PC is accented with one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay8 in three exquisite combinations: Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch. The HP ENVY Wood Series includes features like Amazon’s Alexa Service, Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Wake on Fingerprint reader, along with privacy and peace-of-mind with HP Sure View9 and the HP Webcam Kill Switch solution.

The new laptops can be paired with the stylish HP ENVY Uptown Tote, Backpack or Convertible Backpack for added protection, mobility, and RFID security. For seamless and intuitive connection to dual 4K monitors, network, and accessories, the HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter allows for full power, productivity and device expansion that works across HP and other non-HP laptops through a single USB-C™ cable connection.

Designed for All Workstyles

The next generation of HP’s EliteBook PCs are designed for mobile workers who require premium and enterprise secure experiences whenever inspiration strikes. HP continues to raise the bar as the world’s most secure and manageable PC10 provider by adding HP Sure Sense to the new EliteBook and ZBook line-up. Co-engineered with Deep Instinct , HP Sure Sense offers customers PCs with deep learning malware protection built-in. This leap forward in security innovation complements HP’s broad stack of hardware-enforced security.

Solutions announced today:

The HP Elite x2 G4 turns heads with style and versatility with its ultra-mobile design and authentic craftsmanship. It is the world’s first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio 11 , offers superb privacy as the world’s first business detachable with integrated dual camera privacy shutter, and is the world’s only business detachable with privacy screen 12 .

turns heads with style and versatility with its ultra-mobile design and authentic craftsmanship. It is the world’s first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio , offers superb privacy as the world’s first business detachable with integrated dual camera privacy shutter, and is the world’s only business detachable with privacy screen . The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 raises the bar for productivity anywhere as the world’s smallest and lightest business convertible 3 with next-gen connectivity Gigabit Class 4G LTE 13 , Wi-Fi 6 14 , and Bluetooth® 5.

raises the bar for productivity anywhere as the world’s smallest and lightest business convertible with next-gen connectivity Gigabit Class 4G LTE , Wi-Fi 6 , and Bluetooth® 5. The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 offers the world’s longest battery life in a 14-inch business convertible under three pounds 15 with up to 24 hours of battery life 5 . Work where inspiration takes you with world’s only outdoor viewable display in a 14-inch diagonal business convertible 16 and new 4K HDR screen option and have the power for productivity with the world’s only 14-inch business convertible to support 32 GB system memory 17 .

offers the world’s longest battery life in a 14-inch business convertible under three pounds with up to 24 hours of battery life . Work where inspiration takes you with world’s only outdoor viewable display in a 14-inch diagonal business convertible and new 4K HDR screen option and have the power for productivity with the world’s only 14-inch business convertible to support 32 GB system memory . Natural handwriting on both the HP Elite x2 and full-line of HP Elite convertibles with the optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 for the world’s most precise writing experience 18 , made possible by engineering the lowest starting pressure ever in a PC active pen.

for the world’s most precise writing experience , made possible by engineering the lowest starting pressure ever in a PC active pen. The HP Mini-In-One 24 maximizes desktop experiences allowing you to work naturally and freely with the world’s most secure modular AiO 19 with a display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65W ultra small form factor PC. The Mini-In-One display pairs seamlessly with the new HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini PC to enable clean desk aesthetics and the security of an all-in-one experience.

maximizes desktop experiences allowing you to work naturally and freely with the world’s most secure modular AiO with a display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65W ultra small form factor PC. The Mini-In-One display pairs seamlessly with the new to enable clean desk aesthetics and the security of an all-in-one experience. Make touching down at the office easy and intuitive by creating a comfortable workspace with universal USB-C™ or legacy USB-A connectivity for PCs or peripherals. The HP EliteDisplay E223d and the HP EliteDisplay E273d docking monitors fit naturally for tailored workspaces to deliver video, data, and power over a single USB-C™ cable. The HP USB-C™ Dock G5 and the HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 also offer enhanced system network manageability for PCs in any power state.

Power for Designers and Creators

Designers and creators are redefining the world around us and demand the best technology to solve complex problems, which require more powerful, high-performance solutions previously only found in desktops workstations. The next generation HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 are the ultimate laptops for architects, designers, video editors, and VR creators who need desktop performance and power with the freedom to work wherever and whenever. With the choice of 9th Gen Intel® Core™ and Intel® Xeon® processors, and next-gen NVIDIA® Quadro RTX graphics, the new ZBooks power demanding workflows including 3D design and VR. Both ZBooks offer tool-less expandability to upgrade memory and storage in seconds. The ZBook 17 G6 – the world's most powerful mobile workstation20 – achieves full, unthrottled performance for simulation and GPU rendering. For color-critical workflows it features the world’s first 17-inch mobile workstation display with 100 percent DCI-P321, giving access to even more colors.

For architects, product developers, and creative professionals who require high performance computing and expandability that fits in increasingly smaller workspaces, HP is introducing powerful entry workstations – HP Z1 Entry Tower G5 , HP Z2 Mini G4 , HP Z2 Small Form Factor G4 , and HP Z2 Tower G4 . The new HP Z2 Tower, the world’s most powerful22 and expandable entry workstation23, has been redesigned to provide two times the graphics power, and an epic 41 percent more processing power over the previous generation. This enables creators to confidently tackle complex workloads like rendering photo-realistic 3D models and scenes with full performance and whisper-quiet acoustics.

To give creators new ways to leverage VR in their workflows, the new HP VR Backpack is the ultimate machine for both VR creation and consumption. Specifically designed to tackle VR engines including Unreal and Unity, the VR solution provides incredible shading and framerate support for more natural rending. Powered by 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and Nvidia® GeForce® RTX 2080, the VR Backpack provides a 30 percent performance boost and 25 percent more powerful graphics over the previous generation. The free-roam tetherless experience is designed to address the needs of multi-user entertainment venues, architectural walk-throughs, and design simulations. While docked or VESA mounted, the VR Backpack acts as a powerful, super-slim desktop ready for intensive design work.

Delivering Solutions and Services for Mobile Workers

HP is expanding its HP Premier Care Solutions 24, with curated packages and service levels to empower mobile HP EliteBook and ZBook users. The Essential, Expanded, and Enhanced packages deliver a one-stop suite of travel, data, and damage protection services, enabling today’s diverse workforce to stay productive anytime, anywhere. HP Hardware Support Onsite Call-to-Repair Services provides premium level service to maximize IT help desk and user productivity with expedited support and replacement parts, and includes online case management tools to track resolutions to get customer devices up and running quickly. The new HP Device Recovery Service , retires end-of-use devices with value that can be applied towards the purchase of a new device, making it easier for organizations to retire and refresh devices in a secure and sustainable way.

Pricing and Availability25

The HP ENVY Wood Series portfolio is expected to be available in Fall 2019. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

portfolio is expected to be available in Fall 2019. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP ENVY Uptown Tote, Backpack and Convertible Backpack are expected to be available later this summer for $169.99-$179.99.

are expected to be available later this summer for $169.99-$179.99. The HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $249.

is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $249. The HP Elite x2 G4 is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,499.

is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,499. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,449.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,449. The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,499.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,499. The HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $924.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $924. The HP Active Pen G3 is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $99.

is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $99. The HP EliteDisplay E223d Docking Monitor is expected to be available in June for a starting price of $279.99.

is expected to be available in June for a starting price of $279.99. The HP EliteDisplay E273d Docking Monitor is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $409.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $409. The HP Mini-In-One 24 Display is expected to be available in August at starting price of $279.

is expected to be available in August at starting price of $279. The HP USB-C™ Dock G5 is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $209.

is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $209. The HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $279.

is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $279. The HP VR Backpack is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of $3,299.

is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of $3,299. The HP ZBook Mobile Workstations are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP Z1 Desktop Entry Tower is expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

is expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP Z2 Desktop portfolio is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

portfolio is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. HP Premier Care Solutions are offered in three packages. The Essential Care package is available worldwide now. The Expanded Care and Enhanced Care packages are expected to be available in the second half of 2019.

are offered in three packages. The Essential Care package is available worldwide now. The Expanded Care and Enhanced Care packages are expected to be available in the second half of 2019. HP Device Recovery Service is available worldwide now.

is available worldwide now. Premium service levels with HP Hardware Support Onsite Call-to-Repair Services is available now.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Jenni Balthrop, HP (consumer & immersive)

jenni.balthrop@hp.com



www.hp.com/go/newsroom Kaitlyn Dierkes, HP (commercial & workstation)

kaitlyn.m.dierkes@hp.com

____________________

1 Compared to all convertible PC’s in the market as of 5/28/2019.

2 Based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost and HP Manageability Integration Kit’s management of every aspect of a PC including hardware, BIOS and software management using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager among vendors with >1M unit annual sales as of November 2016 on HP Elite PCs with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core™ Processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN.

3 MetaFacts TUP/Technology User Profile 2018.

4 Gallup, 2017 State of the American Workplace.

5 Up to 24 hours on a properly configured HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 with Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB RAM, no WWAN, 128GB SSD, FHD low power panel, and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 ZX200 + BT5 (802.11 ax 2x2, non-vPro™). Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.

6 Based on non-gaming VR ready PCs and accessories as of April 2019.

7 AMD processor only available on the HP ENVY x360 13.

8 Wood grain pattern will vary by PC.

9 HP Sure View available on select FHD non-touchscreen configurations and requires factory configuration. Brightness will vary between sharing and privacy modes.

10 Based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost and HP Manageability Integration Kit’s management of every aspect of a PC including hardware, BIOS and software management using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager among vendors with >1M unit annual sales as of November 2016 on HP Elite PCs with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core™ Processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN.

11 Based on HP's internal analysis of business detachable with the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ with optional integrated leather clad keyboard as of May 2019.

12 World’s only business detachable with privacy screen claim.

13 Gigabit class Category 16 4G LTE module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy 5 carrier aggregation and 100Mhz channel bandwidth, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Backwards compatible to HSPA 3G technologies. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

14 Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

15 Based on the latest 8th Gen Intel® 14" business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design as of May 2019.

16 Based on 8th Gen Intel® 14" non-rugged business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor wth vPro™, Windows Pro OS and a convertible non-detachable design with an outdoor viewable display with at least 700 or more nits, ambient light sensor and anti-glare treatment as of May 2019.

17 Based on 8th Gen Intel® 14" business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor with vPro™, Windows Pro OS and a convertible non-detachable design with 32GB system memory as of May 2019.

18 Based on rechargeable active pens with the lowest starting pressure and are sold with PCs with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD 810G tests with optional docking incorporating power delivery as of May 2018.

19 Based on displays that can attach and enclose a separately-purchased Ultra-Small Form Factor PC as of May 2019. Most secure requires separately-purchased HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core® processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN, and is based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities included at no additional cost, among vendors with >1M unit annual sale.

20 Based on HP's internal analysis of ISV certified mobile workstations as of May 2019, power based on maximum processor, graphics, memory, and power supply.

21 Based on HP's internal analysis of ISV certified 17in mobile workstations as of May 2019.

22 Based on HP's internal analysis of ISV-certified entry Tower workstations using c236 or c246 chipset and having a volume of ≥20L as of June 2019, and power based on maximum processor, graphics, memory.

23 Based on HP's internal analysis of ISV Certified entry Tower Workstations with C236 and C246 chipsets. Most expandable based on number of bays, PCIe slots, total ports, supported power supply, and supported 3D graphics cards as of June 2019.

24 HP Services are sold separately. Service levels and response times may vary depending on your geographic location. Service starts on date of hardware purchase. Restrictions and limitations apply. For details, visit www.hp.com/go/cpc. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

25 Not available in all countries, pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. See Best Buy for pricing details.

©Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.