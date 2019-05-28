Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Problem Management Software Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Problem Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019

Problem management software is one of the key support software, focusing primarily on proactively analyzing requests to detect a recurring pattern and diagnosing the underlying root cause for an issue. Problem management software helps organizations minimize the business impact of service disruptions and prevent future disruptions. This software also helps IT investigate the root cause of an incident through structured problem analysis, and then document solutions and workarounds in the knowledge base. Trend analysis and periodic service configuration reviews also help to prevent the future disruptions, and IT can right-click from within any record in problem management to proactively schedule changes that remediate any issues. 

This report focuses on the global Problem Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Problem Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Atlassian 
Axios 
BMC Software Inc. 
Cherwell Software 
Freshworks Inc. 
IBM Corporation 
Ivanti 
ServiceNow 
Soft Expert 
SolarWinds 
Team Quest Corporation 
Zendesk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise 
Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into 
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) 
IT & Telecommunication 
Retail 
Healthcare 
Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Problem Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Problem Management Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

