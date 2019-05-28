Global P2P Payment Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global P2P Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2P Payment Market

“Person to person” (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet. It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.

This report focuses on the global P2P Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent.

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4067196-global-p2p-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC/Smartcard

SMS

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4067196-global-p2p-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.