Global P2P Payment Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

“Person to person” (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet. It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.
This report focuses on the global P2P Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent.
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC/Smartcard
SMS
Mobile Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global P2P Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the P2P Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
