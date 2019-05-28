BrainStorm Senior Management to Present at BIO 2019

- Chaim Lebovits, President & CEO Corporate Presentation, June 4, 2019 -

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm-Cell Therapeutics Inc. , ( NASDAQ: BCLI ), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative disease, today announced members of the Senior Management Team will have an expanded presence at BIO International Convention 2019 held in Philadelphia, June 3-6.

President & CEO, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate overview of BrainStorm’s business trajectory, an update on the Company’s clinical trials and outline the Company’s overall investment proposition on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:45 PM EDT, in Theater 2.



CMO and COO, Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, will serve as an expert panelist during a Round Table sponsored by industry leader Informa Pharma Intelligence . The Round Table discussion will feature scientific and medical specialists, who will discuss the many challenges and issues facing the unmet medical needs of Rare Diseases. The Round Table will be held on June 4th at the Windsor Suites Hotel.



“BrainStorm has made significant progress on all fronts since BIO 2018. Management looks forward to participating in BIO 2019 and we will provide a comprehensive company update. We also anticipate a full schedule of meetings with investors, potential business partners and members of the media. With over 16,000 industry leaders projected to attend BIO 2019, we are excited to share our progress with such an extensive audience of industry peers,” said Chaim Lebovits, President & CEO of BrainStorm.



About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis. The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .



Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Corporate:

Uri Yablonka

Chief Business Officer

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: +1 646.666.3188

uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Media:

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR PR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

sean.leous@icrinc.com

Investors:

Michael Levitan

Solebury Trout

Phone: +1.646.378.2920

mlevitan@soleburytrout.com







