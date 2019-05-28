/EIN News/ --















NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CURADIGM: A NEW NANOTECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR HEALTHCARE





Curadigm opens new growth pathways for Nanobiotix beyond oncology, built on the success and know-how established through the development of NBTXR3

Curadigm will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nanobiotix and the platform will be further developed through multiple anticipated partnerships

Curadigm “Nanoprimer” technology aims to prime the body to receive various therapeutics and could reshape the balance between efficacy and toxicity for patients

In vivo proof of concept data were presented during AACR 2019



“After achieving the milestone of our first European market approval for Nanobiotix’s lead oncology product candidate, NBTXR3, our business continues to build momentum. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our subsidiary, Curadigm—another disruptive technology platform we have built as a result of pioneering nanomedicine for more than 15 years. While Nanobiotix remains focused on continued development of NBTXR3, we are pleased to open new growth pathways for our business and shareholders.” – Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, May 28, 2019 – NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the launch of new subsidiary Curadigm, dedicated to redefining the therapeutic balance between bioavailability, toxicity, and efficacy across the pharmaceutical industry. The company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nanobiotix and operate in France and in the US with a dedicated team committed to growth and potential financing opportunities.

For most therapeutics today, only a small portion of the medicine administered is effective and the rest is cleared from the body without effect or may even be toxic. After injection, the dose moves through the circulatory system within the blood, and while a small portion reaches the targeted tissue the remainder is cleared or accumulates in organs such as the liver.

Curadigm technology aims to change this balance through proprietary “Nanoprimer” technology. Leveraging over 15 years of experience in the development of nanotechnology at Nanobiotix, the company has created nano-scale objects that prime the body for treatment. These nanoparticles, called nanoprimers, have been designed with specific physico-chemical properties that allow them to transiently occupy the liver cells responsible for therapeutic clearance. Injected prior to the therapeutic, the nanoprimer increases systemic bioavailability allowing for increased accrual in the target tissue and therapeutic action.

Curadigm technology shows potential to have broad implications across the healthcare system through its opportunity to increase the efficacy of therapeutics at their current dose, lower the necessary dose thereby decreasing toxicity and cost, and allow for novel therapeutic approaches (e.g. new approaches to drug design). In Vivo data proving the concept was published by Nanobiotix in Scientific Reports1 and presented at AACR2019.2

Curadigm will be led by Dr. Matthieu Germain, who holds deep expertise in the development of nanoparticles after more than 15 years with Nanobiotix, including initial development of the new technology. Dr. Kate Rochlin, leveraging her strong background in early stage company growth, will join the company as Director of Business Development. Under their leadership, Curadigm will maintain the same core values and spirit of its parent company—to significantly improve outcomes for millions of patients through a disruptive approach for therapeutics across healthcare.

M. Germain et al., Priming the body to receive the therapeutic agent to redefine treatment benefit/risk profile, SCIENTIFIC REPORTS (2018) 8:4797 L. Poul et al., Prime the body to receive the treatment: how to improve nanomedicines efficacy, AACR 2019, poster 3613

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix’s first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix’s Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company’s headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

About CURADIGM: www.curadigm.com

Curadigm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nanobiotix S.A., will be incorporated this year in France and will aim to expand treatment benefits by increasing drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver and spleen toxicities.

The Curadigm platform is being developed for use across multiple therapeutic classes to utilize biocompatible nanoparticles to transiently occupy the pathway responsible for therapeutic clearance and hepatic toxicity.

The Curadigm platform is dedicated to bringing broadly applicable delivery technologies to patients to increase efficacy in both current & novel therapeutics and improve patient outcomes.

Contact

Nanobiotix



Communications Department

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com



Investor Relations Department

+33 (0)1 79 97 29 99

+1 (646) 241-4400

investors@nanobiotix.com Media relations



France - Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr



United States – RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-018 on April 30, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

