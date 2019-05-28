NVIDIA Earns Double Wins with Computex ‘Best Choice’ Awards

Awards for NVIDIA DGX-2 AI System and Jetson AGX Xavier Extend Company’s Record 11-Year Win Streak

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex -- NVIDIA today announced that it has won two Best Choice Awards at COMPUTEX 2019, extending its record-breaking win streak to 11 consecutive years at the world’s leading IT, communications and IoT trade show.



The NVIDIA DGX-2 ™, the world’s most powerful AI system, won a Golden Award, while NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier ™, an AI platform for autonomous machines, won a Category Award for IPC and Embedded Products.

The NVIDIA DGX-2 is the first 2-petaflops AI system, with 16 NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs interconnected with NVSwitch™ technology . Designed for the most compute-intensive applications, DGX-2 offers performance breakthroughs in the most demanding areas of scientific computing, AI and machine learning.

The world’s leading researchers have adopted DGX-2 in a wide range of industries. Last year, China Medical University Hospital, in Taiwan, became Asia’s first healthcare provider to deploy and operate the system. Its medical team has launched several DGX-2-powered initiatives, which have been adopted by 16 hospitals across Taiwan.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier is built on the success of its predecessors, Jetson™ TX1 and TX2, which won Computex Best Choice Awards in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Jetson AGX Xavier is the world’s first AI computer created to bring robots and other autonomous machines to life. Delivering up to 32 TOPS of computing performance, Jetson AGX Xavier has greater than 10x the energy efficiency and more than 20x the performance of its predecessor.

Two NVIDIA partners also won Computex Best Choice Awards for products using NVIDIA technology. ASUS won a Golden Award for the ASUS Mini PC ProArt PA90, a professional workstation for content creators that features NVIDIA Quadro® GPUs. MSI won Category Awards for the MSI Prestige P100 content creation PC and the MSI Trident X Plus gaming PC, which both feature NVIDIA GeForce® GPUs.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Melody Tu

NVIDIA Taiwan

+886-2-6605-5856

metu@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits and impact of NVIDIA DGX-2, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, and partners’ award-winning are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, Jetson, Jetson AGX Xavier, NVIDIA DGX, NVSwitch and Quadro are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.