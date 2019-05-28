Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends,Top Key Players and more..

A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been Published.

Two technologies, namely mobility and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), are significantly transforming the work patterns in organizations. The mobile UC&C market is fast gaining traction predominantly due to the emergence and acceptance of the BYOD trend, the rising demand among businesses for enhancing productivity, and the growing need for optimization of workflows.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

IBM

Alcatel-Lucent

Avaya

Siemens

NEC

Genband

Ericsson

Mitel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Type

On-Premise Type

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Market

Medical Market

The IT Market

The Retail Market

Entertainment Market

Logistics Market

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

