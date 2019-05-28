Global Portable Communication System Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Portable communication system constitutes handheld, wearable, and compact communication devices that provide mobile communication capabilities for military, quick response teams, and on-site locations. These systems facilitate setting up remote communication base. The voice and data sharing is equipped through encrypted communication frequencies, movable to another location as per requirement.
This report focuses on the global Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thales Group
Rockwell Collins
BAE Systems
Condan Limited
ITT Corporation
Saab AB
Ultra Electronics
General Dynamics
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Pacific Star Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Aerial
Land
Seaborne
Market segment by Application, split into
Radio Communication
Satellite Communications (SATCOMS)
Smartphones
Military & Homeland Securities
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
