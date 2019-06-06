Giver™ Launches Hospital Quality Alarms for Home Use for Caregivers

Giver Logo

Giver alarm products normally featured in hospitals or professional care facilities are now available for residential use by caregivers.

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metron Bios LLC, creator of Giver™ branded home medical alarms, announced today the launch of a dozen hospital replica products for home caregiver use. Giver Hospital Alarms for Home Use™ center on patient movement monitoring devices, enabling caregivers to equip their patient home care setup independently and inexpensively. Products include movement sensors ranging from PIR motion detectors to floor fall prevention, radio frequency caregiver pagers, emergency ripcord nurse call alarms, enuresis (bed wetting) caregiver alerts and other technology normally featured in hospitals or professional care facilities. The complete assortment of Giver products are available on the company’s website at GiverAlarm.com. Many Giver products can also be purchased from Amazon including one day Amazon Prime delivery.

“By 2030, one in five people will be over the age of 65” said David Happe, CEO of Giver.

“Giver technology holds the promise of helping people stay in their homes longer and to help connect aging adults with their children and other family caregivers.”

Climbing costs of healthcare and hospital stays have put an increasing burden on outpatient care and lay caregivers and in-home professionals. The challenge for home caregivers is to provide competent in-home assistance to their loved ones and patients without technology traditionally available only in high cost care facilities and institutions.

“The number of people projected to have Alzheimer's disease or dementia in the United States is expected to double by 2060, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says” Happe continued. “In 2014, there were 5 million people in the U.S. with Alzheimer's or dementia. The CDC estimates by 2060, that number will grow to 13.9 million. Early home care is near to my heart, and the first Giver product we launched was built to help early stage Alzheimer’s caregivers extend the time they have with their loved ones in their homes. We’re building a platform with Giver to help the next generation of in-home caregivers meet the exploding demand for alternative patient care.”

For additional information on the Giver Hospital Alarms for Home Use™ please visit www.GiverAlarm.com

About Metron Bios LLC : We are a consumer products holding company and start-up incubator. With multiple streams of income in emerging markets, we ride the hot hand while germinating business from seed through bloom. We bring unique and compelling value to our consumers in diversified industries including leisure, home health care, physical and personal security.

Metron Bios noun, \ pronounced ˈme‧ˌträn ˈbī-ˌōs\ : definition - ancient Greek: bios ="life", metron ="measure" is the study of methods for uniquely recognizing humans based upon one or more intrinsic physical or behavioral traits.



