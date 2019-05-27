There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,120 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Alberta labour’s response to UCP Government Tabling of Bill 2

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour will be available for comment on Bill 2: An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business after 4:15 p.m. today.

   
DATE:      May 27, 2019
TIME:    After 4:15 p.m.  Interview opportunity 
WHO:  Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour
LOCATION:  Alberta Legislature   
   

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.

Ramona Franson
Director of Communications
rfranson@afl.org

AFL-3col-01.png

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.