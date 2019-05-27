Media Advisory: Alberta labour’s response to UCP Government Tabling of Bill 2
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour will be available for comment on Bill 2: An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business after 4:15 p.m. today.
|DATE:
|May 27, 2019
|TIME:
|After 4:15 p.m. Interview opportunity
|WHO:
|Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour
|LOCATION:
|Alberta Legislature
MEDIA CONTACT:
Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.
Ramona Franson
Director of Communications
rfranson@afl.org
