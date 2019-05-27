Media Advisory: Alberta labour’s response to UCP Government Tabling of Bill 2

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour will be available for comment on Bill 2: An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business after 4:15 p.m. today.



DATE: May 27, 2019 TIME: After 4:15 p.m. Interview opportunity WHO: Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour LOCATION: Alberta Legislature

MEDIA CONTACT:



Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.

Ramona Franson

Director of Communications

rfranson@afl.org



