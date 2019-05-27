Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi attends swear-in ceremony of South African President

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State attended the swear-in ceremony of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, which took place in Pretoria on Saturday.

The event was attended by a number of heads of states, vice presidents, ministers and government officials from various countries.

During the ceremony, Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings and well wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the sixth South African President.

Ramaphosa relayed his greetings to Their Highnesses, and wished the UAE government and people continued progress and prosperity.

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, also attended the swear-in ceremony.



