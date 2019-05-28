Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART) ™: A cross cultural approach for treating infidelity. June 1st 2019 Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT, creator of Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART) ™ Practitioner’s Training Certification 21 CEU’s

The California Association for Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors (CALPCC) proudly presents (SART) ™ at the 2019 Annual 2-day Conference.

Infidelity is a prevalent and cross-cultural human behavior.The phenomenon of infidelity has been in existence since the beginning of recorded human history and possibly earlier.” — Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counseling and allied disciplines with diverse interests and specialty areas are invited to come together to reaffirm the field’s commitment, passion and energy toward improving the lives of those served. CALPCC’s stand firmly for a socially conscious, inclusive and just society and welcome mental health professionals in affirming their commitment to those who they serve through collaboration, growth and change. The conference will be held at the California State University, Northridge campus on May 31 & June 1, 2019. The theme of this year’s conference is counseling in a divisive society.“It is an honor to be invited to speak at the CALPCC’s 2019 conference. Counselors have been in search of a culturally competent and adaptive approach to treating infidelity that goes beyond the common preexisting Western, heteronormative bias. This is why I made it a point to incorporate the impact of the sociocultural factors on how we conceptualize infidelity in the Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy treatment framework,” says Dr. Alsaleem.Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage , and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center . His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled " How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement ."SART ™ was developed to provide counselors of all levels with a strategic and adaptive treatment method for helping couples heal from the trauma of sexual and emotional affairs. The clinical interventions in SART ™ are based on extensive clinical work with couples dealing with infidelity and a comprehensive analysis of the academic literature in the field of infidelity counseling. The first SART ™ practitioner’s certification training is scheduled to launch in Roseville, CA, June 21-23. For more information about the training, visit: http://talalalsaleem.com/june-2019-sart-training

