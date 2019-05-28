XTI Aircraft Company and Heliflite Announce Milestone Agreement

TriFan 600 is Coming to Australia! Point to Point Travel Ready for Testing

Exclusive arrangement for engineering support, maintenance and sales of TriFan 600

We’re pleased to be working with Heliflite on an exclusive basis in this part of the world.” — XTI CEO Robert LaBelle

DENVER, CO, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today it has entered into a sales and services agreement with Heliflite , one of the leading aircraft distributors in Australasia.“This is a major development for XTI,” said XTI Chief Executive Officer Robert LaBelle. “We’re pleased to be working with Heliflite on an exclusive basis in this part of the world. They’ve been providing sales, service and spare parts support to the helicopter industry and other aircraft owners since 1977, and have earned an excellent reputation.”The company stated that the agreement with Heliflite includes engineering and maintenance services for the TriFan 600 , as well as an important role in XTI’s pre-sales and sales program. The exclusive arrangement covers Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Oceania, as well as Indonesia, and The Philippines.“Heliflite is looking to the future, anticipating the next big thing in air travel, which has led us to proudly establish this relationship with XTI’s highly experienced design and management team. Heliflite looks very much forward to being instrumental in the Trifan 600’s success in our region,” said Heliflite Director Scott Edmonds.XTI recently announced it had successfully completed initial hover tests of the TriFan 600 prototype, which tested the vehicle’s autonomous functions and ground control systems, including the electric motors, the battery system, ducts, propellers, flight controls, electrical systems and instrumentation. Future flights will test forward, wing-borne flight, as well as the transition phase between vertical and forward-flight modes.The company also previously reported it has booked early reservations for 78 aircraft, from customers on six continents, representing almost one-half billion dollars in future gross revenues, and also announced approval of its design and utility patents, recruitment of top industry executives, and strong supplier relationships.The TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,400 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 29,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.XTI launched a formal stock offering in 2016 under SEC Regulation A. The latest round of its offerings under Regulation A is open to all unaccredited and accredited investors around the globe. Shares in XTI may be purchased at https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and significant growth potential.Simultaneously with the equity crowdfunding financing, accredited investors may participate in XTI’s $25 million Series B round. Accredited investors seeking more information should contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594.ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANYXTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:Robert LaBelleChief Executive OfficerXTI Aircraft Company(571) 216-1594rlabelle@xtiaircraft.comABOUT HELIFLITEFor more than 40 years Heliflite has been a leading aircraft distributor throughout Oceania. Heliflite’s expertise in the sales and engineering support of well-known aviation brands is combined with its passion in next generation aerospace technology. Heliflite is a privately owned company and has facilities located in Sydney (headquarters), Brisbane, Perth & Auckland.AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THE XTI OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

TriFan 600 - This Changes Everything!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.