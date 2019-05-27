Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market To Reach USD 8.78 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Increased rate of occurrence of arrhythmias, technological advancement in monitoring devices, and change in lifestyle are some of the factors boosting Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market.



Market Size – USD 5.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –Effective detection of arrhythmias.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors have contributed to the market growth of the industry. One of the significant factors in this context has been the rise in the rate of occurrence of arrhythmias and the associated mortality. Such an increase in mortality rate associated with arrhythmias is a significant factor that has boosted the industry. The rise in the mortality rate associated with arrhythmias has also promoted the government in increasing its investments in the industry. The increase in the investments has resulted in advancements in cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices like mobile cardiac telemetry devices. Such improvements enhance the applicability and ease of use of these devices, which in turn have a positive impact on the sector.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1441

In addition to that, cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices also have diverse applicability apart from recording the heartbeat, like alerting the care providers in case of emergencies. Such varied applicability of these devices also results in promoting the sector and contributes to its market growth.

In context to region, North America holds the largest market share because of the easy availability of technologically advanced arrhythmia-monitoring devices in this region and an increase in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias. There has also been an increased investment for R&D in this region, contributing to market dominance in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Availability of low-cost ECG services and devices is having a positive impact on the growth of the sector.

Increased awareness level about cardiac health and arrhythmias is also boosting the growth of this industry.

In regards to devices, the resting ECG devices segment is leading the market and is forecasted to occupy 37% of the market share by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The reason for this segment to lead the market is applicability in detecting arrhythmias in an individual is in a resting position, making it applicable in hospital admissions.

Constant focus on technological advancement in the monitoring devices segment is also boosting the growth rate of the industry.

In regards to the technology segment, digital health technology holds the largest market share of 36% in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to its market share are a long association in the healthcare industry and its applicability in transferring data that helps in managing the health condition.

In context to the distribution channel, the dominance of retail pharmacies is observable that holds 69% of the market in 2018, and it is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 6.7%. Factors like the requirement of expert understanding for distributing the devices and specific regulations regulating the market are the boosting factors for the industry in this segment.

The broad applicability of cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices in the management of arrhythmias is one of the major contributing factors for its growth. In regards to application, atrial fibrillation occupies the largest market share of 30% in 2018 with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The high rate of prevalence of the condition makes the application of the devices necessary for its management and results in its market dominance.

In the end users segment, hospitals occupy the largest market share of 36% in 2018 with the highest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period. Factors like rise in the prevalence of arrhythmias, and related hospital admissions are the contributing reasons for its market dominance.

North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 33% of the market by 2026, with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Presence of technologically advanced arrhythmia monitoring devices and a high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias results in boosting the market in this region.

Key participants include iRhythm Technologies, Welch Allyn, Applied Cardiac Systems, Medtronic, Biotelemetry, Cardiac Science Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Preventice Solutions, Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, AliveCor, and NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies.

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-arrhythmias-monitoring-devices-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices market based on Device Type, Technology, Distribution channel, Application and End-user, and Region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

ECG Stress Test Devices

Ambulatory ECG

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

Digital Health Technology

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ventricular Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Premature Contraction

Conduction Disorders

Tachycardia

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

R&D Centers

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1441

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/medical-devices

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.