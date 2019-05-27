Uniserve Announces an Addition to Board of Directors / Appointment of Senior Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) is pleased to announce that Kelly Walker has rejoined its Board of Directors. Mr. Walker was formerly the Chief Technology Officer for a Vancouver based financial institution and has been working in the technology sector as an advisor for the past 15 years. Mr. Walker was formerly a member of Uniserve’s Board from November 2016 to June 2017.

Uniserve further wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Prpic as its CFO. Mr. Prpic has held senior financial positions in public and private corporations in the technology and real estate sectors and has earned various designations including his CPA, CGA, CPA (California) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

In addition, Uniserve wishes to announce that our current Chairman, Michael C. Scholz, has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.