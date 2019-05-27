Zephyr Real Estate Agent Coaches Fencing Team to Victory

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susie Smith, Zephyr Real Estate Agent from the Pacific Heights office, is more than a Realtor. She also coaches fencing at University High School, an innovative and independent secondary school in San Francisco.



Susie Smith, Fencing Coach





/EIN News/ -- According to the school’s newsletter, the UHS Fencing program had, up to now, never achieved both boys’ and girls’ league titles in the same year. That all changed this year at the final fencing meet at Galileo High School (Galileo Academy of Science and Technology). “The boys raced to a 7-2 win and the girls were not far behind with a 6-3 decision. This was the fourth league title on the boys’ side in UHS history and only the second on the girls’ side.”

The team went on to compete in the All-City Tournament and exhibited several impressive finishes. With over 70 fencers competing in the traditional event, the competition was fierce and the excitement was high. Congratulations to all the fencers who participated from University High School, and kudos to Susie Smith for her part in leading them to victory.

“What a joy it is to work with the youth at UHS in their prize-winning fencing program,” commented Smith. “They work very hard and truly earned their trophies.”

Smith is a long-time Zephyr agent and works from their Pacific Heights office. She may be reached at susiesmith@zephyrsf.com or 415.432.2160.

“We congratulate Susie and her team on jobs well done,” remarked Michael Barnacle, Pacific Heights Sales Manager. “We love to see our agents and staff involved in our community.”

