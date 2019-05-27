Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report 2019-2024: Focus on Vo5G and Real-Time Ultra-High Definition Vo5G-Enabled Immersive Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 5G Infrastructure Market: Voice Over 5G (Vo5G) and Real-Time Ultra-High Definition Vo5G-Enabled Immersive Application Driven Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the 5G infrastructure market driven by Vo5G, Real-time Communications, and Immersive Applications. The report assesses leading companies and strategies, use cases, and applications. The report evaluates infrastructure and supporting technologies with analysis and market sizing from 2019 through 2024. Accordingly, the report includes detailed 5g infrastructure market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments for the 2019 to 2024 period.

Fifth Generation (5G) cellular will enable many new advanced functions such as significantly greater capacity, dramatically lower latency, and optimized support for Internet of Things (IoT) networks. This will support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable communications, and massive IoT deployment. 5G will also introduce the ability to implement network slicing for dynamic network allocation, enforceable SLA/QoE, and network as a service. Leading communication service providers will leverage their investment in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to optimize network slice allocation as well as overall network management and 5G orchestration.



An essential component of 5G networks, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) facilitates optimization of fifth generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. Without MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resource for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G. In other words, MEC enables users and devices to store/access much higher volumes of data by way of direct access to the Internet rather than relying upon transport through the core of cellular networks.



Some big changes are coming to the Radio Access Network (RAN) portion of cellular networks with the New Radio (5GNR) portion of 5G as 5GNR will use millimeter wave (mmWave) radio propagation. LTE and prior stages of cellular radio use centimeter to meter-sized waves and lower frequencies. Implementation of mmWave based radio will enable fiber-like performance with great capacity, low cost per bit, and ultra-low latency required to support mission-critical services ranging from public safety applications to robotics. Additional application areas include industrial automation, haptic Internet and virtual reality.



In terms of voice services and voice-enabled applications, 5G will usher new architectures into carrier networks enabling many new advanced capabilities including Voice over 5G (Vo5G), which will support voice/audio as a key component of communications for a wide variety of apps and services for many consumer, enterprise, and industrial solutions. Vo5G will utilize video or voice over NR infrastructure in coordination with voice or video over eLTE, EPS fall-back, and RAT fall-back. However, the first phase of cellular voice leverages VoeLTE to route voice calls but offering enhanced and robust solutions over 5G NR require implementation of EPS FB and RAT FB. The 5G NR solution cannot represent all voice or video call without the technical backbone of EPS FB and RAT FB.



A critically important part of the core 5G network infrastructure is the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), which represents a framework composed of computing and telecom architecture elements intended for delivering Internet Protocol (IP) based multimedia services with quality of service over multiple access networks from a common core. IMS provides multimedia session control across multiple access networks with standardized quality of service control. It enables an operator to have a common core' across all its networks for communication services and provides a relatively open environment for value added communication services. It also provides a framework for Voice over LTE (VoLTE) for high definition voice and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) for ultra-high definition voice communications.



IMS is not economically viable if the goal is simply to replicate existing services in a new architecture. The payoff of IMS is to develop and introduce new value-added services for incremental revenue at a lower cost per subscriber. The author sees an important portion of those VAS applications being ultra-high definition voice-enabled next-generation apps such as virtual reality. In addition, we see emerging technologies, such as the haptic Internet and robotic teleoperation will become commonplace thanks to 5G infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 5G Infrastructure

2.2 Standardization

2.3 Vo5G to accelerate 5G Infrastructure Roll-out



3.0 5G Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 5G NR Infrastructure

3.1.1 5G Base Station

3.1.2 Small Cell

3.1.3 Macro Cell

3.1.4 Baseband Units and RF Units

3.1.5 Remote Radio Heads

3.1.6 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

3.2 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)

3.3 Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and IMS Functions Network for Vo5G

3.4 EPS and RAT Fall Back Multicarrier Network Solution

3.5 Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Functional Intelligence

3.6 HPC to Enhance Computing Performance

3.7 5G Security to Protect Data, Communication, and Network



4.0 5G Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Real Time Voice and Video Communication

4.2 Mobile VoIP

4.3 SMS and USSD Solution

4.4 IoT Modular Solution

4.5 Mobile AR and VR

4.6 Automated Assistant Apps and Devices

4.7 Edge Processing for Voice over WiFi

4.8 Enabling Network Data Analytics

4.9 CPaaS and UCaaS

4.10 Vo5G Trial and Development

4.11 Vo5G Value Chain Analysis



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 CISCO Systems Inc.

5.2 Nokia Networks

5.3 Ericsson AB

5.4 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.6 Intel Corporation

5.7 AT&T Inc.

5.8 SK Telecom Telecom Co. Ltd.

5.9 Verizon Communications

5.10 China Mobile

5.11 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

5.12 Vodafone

5.13 Other Companies

5.13.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.13.2 LG Electronics Inc.

5.13.3 T-Mobile US Inc.

5.13.4 KT Corporation

5.13.5 NEC Corporation

5.13.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.13.7 ZTE Corporation

5.13.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.13.9 Broadcom Corporation

5.13.10 LG Uplus Corp.

5.13.11 SingTel

5.13.12 Telefonica

5.13.13 HPE

5.13.14 VMware Inc.

5.13.15 MediaTek Inc.

5.13.16 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.13.17 Analog Devices Inc.

5.13.18 MACOM Technology

5.13.19 Orange SA

5.13.20 Cavium

5.13.21 Qorvo Inc.



6.0 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 5G Infrastructure Market by IMS Signaling and Control

6.2 5G Infrastructure Market by Radio Infrastructure Type

6.3 5G Infrastructure Market by IMS Function Type

6.4 5G Infrastructure Market by Application Type

6.5 5G Infrastructure Market by Edge Processing

6.6 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Solution Type

6.7 Regional 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2019 - 2024



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprises and Governments

7.19 Telecom Operators



8.0 Appendix: 5G and Virtual Reality

8.1 VR Evolution

8.2 5G Promises to VR Application

8.2.1 Wireless Network Requirement Parameters for VR

8.2.2 Capacitive Sensing and Touch Sensor Technology

8.3 Proliferation of Full Feature Device and Mixed Reality

8.4 Emergence of Eyewear VR Devices

8.5 VR to be Immersive Social Communication Platform

8.6 360 video VR experience will Play Pivotal Role

8.7 Real Time VR will Kick-off the Market

8.8 5G to Allow Full HD Streaming and 4K Video for VR

8.9 5G to Take Haptic Experience Mainstream in VR Application

8.10 5G to allow Network Operators to Play Pivotal Role into VR Ecosystem

8.11 5G to Support Drone via Tele-robotics and VR Ecosystem

8.12 Chip Manufacturer to Play Important Role

8.13 Increasing role of VR Service Players

8.14 Wide Adoption of VR Applications in Diverse Sectors

8.15 Virtual Privacy and Criminality will be New Battle Ground

8.16 VR Ecosystem in Post-5G Era



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bomz8

