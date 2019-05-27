United States Powertrain Systems and Features Market Report 2019: Customers are Willing to Consider xEVs While Purchasing their Next Car

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Consumers' Priorities, Preferences, and Willingness to Pay for Powertrain Systems and Features, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Declining diesel share gives rise to newer opportunities for electric vehicles. Understanding consumer needs becomes quintessential toward driving future mobility developments. This research focuses on consumer needs and their willingness to pay for various powertrain features and electric vehicles.



The respondents were questioned based on numerous factors such as reliability, fuel economy, easy availability of the fuel, good everyday performance, low cost of ownership, good resale value, low noise and vibration, inexpensive to purchase, very low/zero emissions, sporty performance, tax credits, and other incentives such as HOV lane access and to understand which motivates them to consider purchasing a vehicle. An overview of the impact of Volkswagen diesel emission scandal and changing consumer perception of diesel has also been captured.



Key Features



The key takeaways of the study include:

Vehicles are mainly used on city roads and highways. Around half of the drivers do not drive more than 250 miles a day ever.

Although reliability and safety are the most important factors for choosing a vehicle, luxury car owners consider the performance and personalization of the vehicle more often.

Innovation seekers and selective adopters are more often considering performance aspects when choosing an engine.

Fuel economy is a higher priority compared to performance. Females and drivers of small cars and SUVs with gasoline engines are especially keen on achieving good fuel economy.

More than 80% of the drivers are willing to trade in their current vehicle for a more fuel-efficient vehicle at a fuel price of $5 per gallon.

Next Vehicle Segment - On average, of those who prefer diesel engines, 55% would want an idle start-stop system, while 43% would want cylinder deactivation. These preferences can overlap, with 25% not wanting any of those.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the general purchasing criteria and powertrain attributes that customers in the US consider while buying the car of their choice?

What is the customer interest in considering a diesel-driven car as the next purchase?

How is the customer perception of diesel cars changing?

What is the impact of the Volkswagen emission scandal on such perception?

What is the consumer perception of xEVs? How does it change by EV type - a mild, full, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric cars? What are the key reasons for the consideration of xEVs?

How has the awareness level of xEVs improved over the last few years? How has the switching behavior changed over the years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

General Purchasing Criteria - Features

Importance of Vehicle Technologies

Willingness to Switch to a More Fuel-efficient Vehicle Based on Fuel Prices

Considered and Preferred Fuel Engine Type

Electric Vehicle Driving Range

2. RESEARCH OBJECTIVES AND METHODOLOGY

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Sample Overview - Sample Structure

Weighting Methodology

Psychographic Segments - Overview of Driver Segments

Vehicle Ownership - By Gender

Vehicle Ownership and Usage - By Gender

Current Fuel Type and Average Daily Mileage - By Segment

3. VEHICLE OVERVIEW AND DRIVING PROFILE

Current Fuel Engine Type - By Region and Current Vehicle Segment

Vehicles with Turbo Charged or Supercharged Engine

Driving Patterns - Average Usage of Vehicle

4. GENERAL PURCHASING CRITERIA

General Purchasing Criteria - Features

Engine Selection Criteria

Factors Determining Preferred Engine Choice

5. FUEL EFFICIENCY VERSUS PERFORMANCE TRADE-OFF AND TECHNOLOGY PRIORITY

Fuel Efficiency versus Performance and Utility Tradeoff

Willingness to Pay for Fuel Economy Versus Performance

Importance of Vehicle Technologies

6. SATISFACTION WITH THE CURRENT VEHICLE

Importance Versus Satisfaction Matrix

Importance Versus Satisfaction Matrix - Male Versus Female Respondents

Importance Versus Satisfaction Matrix - Luxury Versus Non-luxury Vehicle Owners

7. VEHICLE SWITCHING ANALYSIS AND VEHICLE BUDGET

Current Versus Preferred Vehicle Segment (Next Purchase)

Budget for Next Vehicle

Preferred Way of Purchase

Willingness to Switch to a More Fuel-efficient Vehicle Based on Fuel Prices

8. POWERTRAIN PREFERENCE IN THE NEXT VEHICLE

Current Versus Preferred Fuel Type

Considered and Preferred Fuel Engine Type

Electric Vehicle as Primary Vehicle Versus Supplemental Vehicle - By Current Vehicle Segment

9. EXPECTED UPTAKE RATES FOR POWERTRAIN FOR THE NEXT VEHICLE - CONJOINT RESULTS

Powertrain Expected Uptake Rate of Major Engine Categories

Powertrain Expected Uptake Rate of Gasoline Engine Options

Powertrain Expected Uptake Rate of Diesel Engine Options - By Next Vehicle Segment

Powertrain Expected Uptake Rate of Plug-in Electric Engine Types

Expected Uptake Rates of Charging Options - By Next Vehicle Segment

10. PROFILE OF CONSUMERS CONSIDERING DIFFERENT FUEL ENGINE TYPES

Considered Fuel Type by Demographics

Attitude Towards Environment - By Considered Fuel Type

Attitude Towards Vehicle Technology - By Considered Fuel Type

General Criteria for Purchasing a New Vehicle - By Considered Fuel Type

Current Fuel Type - By Considered Fuel Type

Mileage - By Considered Fuel Type

11. WILLINGNESS TO PAY FOR DIFFERENT FUEL ENGINE TYPES

Willingness to Pay Extra for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine

Willingness to Pay Extra for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

Willingness to Pay Extra for Diesel and Hybrid

12. CONSUMER ATTITUDE AND EXPECTATIONS TOWARD ALTERNATIVE FUEL ENGINES

Electric and PHEV Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Driving Range Expectations

13. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Convert the Interest in xEVs to Sale

Strategic Imperatives for Consumer Interest in xEVs

14. CONCLUSIONS



