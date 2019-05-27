Global High Temperature Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2019: Applications & Opportunities Data 2017-2018 & CAGR Projections to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A surge in temperature requirements for new applications in industrial, oil drilling and aviation markets have compelled designers to develop a complete portfolio of semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications to handle high operating temperatures. With an increase in temperature, the characteristics of semiconductor devices degrade due to variances in threshold voltages and carrier mobility, augmented junction current leakage and intrinsic carrier density. The characterization and qualification of semiconductors operating at high temperatures are crucial to ensure that quality, reliability and functionality all meet the requirements of the intended application. The qualification of any high-temperature semiconductor device needs to consider the operating life of the overall device, its reliability and its packaging.



The market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is growing rapidly. The major factor attributed to its growth is the benefits associated with the adoption of these devices, such as reduced costs and improved efficiency. The global market is also being propelled by several industries such as electronics, defense and aerospace, automotive, and optoelectronics in which there is demand for semiconductor devices that are capable of operating reliably in harsh environments, including extremely high temperatures. Further rapid technological advancements coupled with vast improvements in the ability of these devices to operate in diverse environments are also strongly boosting the global market growth. The remarkable growth in the market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is expected through the end of 2023.



The various types of semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications include GaN, SiC, GaAs, and the diamond semiconductor substrate. Diamond is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment of the global market. Diamond is considered an ideal material for semiconductors. Though diamond is an integral jewelry material, its unique properties are anticipated to change the way electronic products are powered. Silicon carbide was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and RoW. North America garnered the highest revenue in 2017. It is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share. Since North America is a quick adopter of technological advances, the market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications has swiftly formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest share of the global market and has substantial market potential. Emerging nations in this region are experiencing substantial economic growth, which is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Evolution of Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Future Outlook and Expectations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Gallium Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Arsenide

Diamond

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Components

Design and Conception

Manufacture

Assembly, Packaging and Testing

Customer Service

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Gallium Nitride

Introduction

GaN Market Breakdown by GaN Product

Power Semiconductors

Schottky Diodes

High Electron Mobility Transistors

Integrated Circuits

GaN-on-Si

GaN RF Devices

HEMTs

GaN-based ICs

GaN-based Opto-semiconductors

GaN Market Breakdown by Wafer Size

2-inch Wafer Size

4-inch Wafer Size

6-inch Wafer Size

8-inch Wafer Size

GaN Market Breakdown by Application

Information and Communication Technology Applications

Automotive Applications

Consumer Electronics Applications

Defense and Aerospace Applications

Industrial and Medical Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Silicon Carbide

Introduction

SiC Market Breakdown by SiC Product

Black Silicon Carbide

Green Silicon Carbide

Other Materials

SiC Market Breakdown by Application

Power Electronics and Semiconductor Applications

Steel and Energy Applications

Automotive Applications

Aerospace and Aviation Applications

Military and Defense Applications

Medical and Healthcare Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by GaAs

Introduction

GaAs Market Breakdown by Wafer Production Method

Liquid-Encapsulated Czochralski Method

Vertical Gradient Freeze Method

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy

Other Methods

GaAs Market Breakdown by Application

Mobile Devices

Photovoltaic Devices

Wireless Communications

Optoelectronic Devices

Aerospace and Defense Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Diamond Semiconductor Substrate

Introduction

Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Type

Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond

Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Application

Healthcare Applications

Consumer Electronics

Construction and Mining Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Market Snapshot

Europe

Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific

Market Snapshot

Latin America

Market Snapshot

Rest of the World

Market Snapshot

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Development of 5G and Automotive Technology as Drivers of the GaN and SiC Markets

Huge Opportunities Offered by Diamond

Growth Opportunities Offered by the Oil and Gas Industry

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review by Year and Country

Important Patents for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Top Ten Suppliers

Cree Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gan Systems Inc.

General Electric

Infineon Technologies Ag

NXP Semiconductors Nv

Qorvo Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Top Ten Buyers

Allegro Microsystems Llc

Cobham Plc

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Pulse Electronics Corp.

Sharp Microelectronics Of The Americas

Smart Modular Technologies (Wwh) Inc.

TDK Corp.

Vicor Corp.

Supply Chain Participants

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

Applied Diamond Inc.

Ascatron Ab

Avogy Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexgen Power Systems Inc.

Norstel Ab

Rohm Semiconductor

Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Transphorm Inc.

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Material Type, Through 2023

Table 1: Global Market for GaN Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, Through 2023

Table 2: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 3: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 4: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Application, Through 2023

Table 5: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 6: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 7: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Application, Through 2023

Table 8: Global Market for GaN 2-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 9: Global Market for GaN 2-inch Wafer Size, by Application, Through 2023

Table 10: Global Market for GaN 4-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 11: Global Market for GaN 4-inch Wafer Size, by Application, Through 2023

Table 12: Global Market for GaN 6-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 13: Global Market for GaN 6-inch Wafer Size, by Application, Through 2023

Table 14: Global Market for GaN 8-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 15: Global Market for GaN 8-inch Wafer Size, by Application, Through 2023

Table 16: Global Market for GaN Applications in Information and Communication Technology, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 17: Global Market for GaN Applications in Information and Communication Technology, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 18: Global Market for GaN Applications in Automotive, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 19: Global Market for GaN Applications in Automotive, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 20: Global Market for GaN Applications in Consumer Electronics, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 21: Global Market for GaN Applications in Consumer Electronics, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 22: Global Market for GaN Applications in Defense and Aerospace, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 23: Global Market for GaN Applications in Defense and Aerospace, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 24: Global Market for GaN Applications in Industry and Medicine, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 25: Global Market for GaN Applications in Industry and Medicine, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 26: Global Market for GaN in Other Applications, by GaN Product, Through 2023

Table 27: Global GaN Market for Other Applications, by Wafer Size, Through 2023

Table 28: Global Market for SiC Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, Through 2023

Table 29: Global Market for Black Silicon Carbide, by SiC Application, Through 2023

Table 30: Global Market for Green Silicon Carbide, by SiC Application, Through 2023

Table 31: Global Market for Other SiC Products, by SiC Application, Through 2023

Table 32: Global Market for SiC Applications in Power Electronics and Semiconductors, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 33: Global Market for SiC Applications in Steel and Energy, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 34: Global Market for SiC Applications in Automotive, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 35: Global Market for SiC Applications in Aerospace and Aviation, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 36: Global Market for SiC Applications in the Military and Defense Industry, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 37: Global Market for SiC Applications in Medical and Healthcare, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 38: Global Market for SiC in Other Applications, by SiC Product, Through 2023

Table 39: Global Market for GaAs Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, Through 2023

Table 40: Global Market for the GaAs Liquid-Encapsulated Czochralski Wafer Technique, by Application, Through 2023

Table 41: Global Market for the GaAs Vertical Gradient Freeze Wafer Technique, by Application, Through 2023

Table 42: Global Market for the GaAs MBE Wafer Technique, by Application, Through 2023

Table 43: Global Market for the GaAs Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy Wafer Technique, by Application, Through 2023

Table 44: Global Market for Other GaAs Wafers, by Application, Through 2023

Table 45: Global Market for GaAs in Mobile Devices, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 46: Global Market for GaAs in Photovoltaic Devices, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 47: Global Market for GaAs in Wireless Communication, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 48: Global Market for GaAs in Optoelectronic Devices, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 49: Global Market for GaAs in Aerospace and Defense, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 50: Global Market for GaAs in Other Applications, by Wafer Production Method, Through 2023

Table 51: Global Market for Diamond Semiconductor Substrate for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, Through 2023

Table 52: Global Market for Natural Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Application, Through 2023

Table 53: Global Market for Synthetic Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Application, Through 2023

Table 54: Global Market for Healthcare Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, Through 2023

Table 55: Global Market for Consumer Electronics Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, Through 2023

Table 56: Global Market for Construction and Mining Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, Through 2023

Table 57: Global Market for Other Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, Through 2023

Table 58: North American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, Through 2023

Table 59: North American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 60: European Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, Through 2023

Table 61: European Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, Through 2023

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 64: Latin American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, Through 2023

Table 65: Latin American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 66: Rest of the World Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, Through 2023

Table 67: Rest of the World Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, Through 2023

Table 68: Market Share Analysis of Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, 2017

Table 69: High-Voltage Semiconductor Device

Table 70: Temperature Sensing Semiconductor Device

Table 71: High-Tech Temperature Control Device for Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

Table 72: Semiconductor Device Having Temperature Sensor Circuits

Table 73: Temperature Sensor Circuit and Semiconductor Device Including Temperature Sensor Circuit

Table 74: Aluminum Nitride Electrostatic Chuck Used in High-Temperature and High Plasma Power Density Semiconductor Manufacturing Process

Table 75: Semiconductor Device Including a Temperature Sensor Circuit

Table 76: Semiconductor Device with Temperature Detecting Diode

Table 77: Semiconductor Device and Temperature Sensor System

Table 78: Semiconductor Switch with Integrated Temperature Sensor

Table 79: Method for Manufacturing Semiconductor Substrate, Method for Manufacturing Semiconductor Device, Semiconductor Substrate, and Semiconductor Device

Table 80: Semiconductor Device Having a Positive Temperature Coefficient Structure

Table 81: Power Up of Semiconductor Device Having a Temperature Circuit and Method Therefore

Table 82: Power Semiconductor Device with Temperature Protection

Table 83: Low Temperature Formation of High-Quality Silicon Oxide Films in Semiconductor Device Manufacturing

Table 84: Temperature Estimation Device and Semiconductor Device

Table 85: High-Tech Temperature Control Device of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Table 86: Semiconductor Device

Table 87: Light- and Temperature-Sensitive Semiconductor Sensor

Table 88: Remote Communication and Powered Sensing/Control/Identification Devices Using High-Temperature Compatible Semiconductor Materials

Table 89: Improving Life of a Semiconductor by Reducing Temperature Changes Therein via Switching Frequency

Table 90: Semiconductor Device, Temperature Sensor and Power Supply Voltage Monitor

Table 91: Semiconductor Device and Semiconductor Module

Table 92: Semiconductor Device and Semiconductor Device Package Including the Same

Table 93: Semiconductor Device with Structure with Positive Temperature Coefficient

Table 94: High-Frequency Semiconductor Device

Table 95: High Frequency Semiconductor Module

Table 96: Semiconductor Device

Table 97: High-Temperature Ceramic Socket Configured to Test Packaged Semiconductor Device

Table 98: Package for High-Frequency Semiconductor and High-Frequency Semiconductor Device

Table 99: Developments at Cree Inc., 2018

Table 100: Developments at Fujitsu Ltd., 2017 and 2018

Table 101: Developments at GaN Systems Inc., 2018

Table 102: Developments at General Electric, 2017

Table 103: Developments at Infineon Technologies AG, 2016 and 2018

Table 104: Developments at NXP Semiconductor, 2018

Table 105: Developments at Qorvo Inc., 2018

Table 106: Developments at Renesas Electronics Corp., 2018

Table 107: Developments at Texas Instruments Inc., 2018

Table 108: Developments at Toshiba Corp., 2017

Table 109: Developments at Allegro MicroSystems LLC, 2018

Table 110: Developments at Cobham PLC, 2016

Table 111: Developments at Lattice Semiconductor Corp., 2016 and 2017

Table 112: Developments at Pulse Electronics Corp., 2018

Table 113: Developments at Sharp Microelectronics of the Americas, 2016

Table 114: Developments at SMART Modular Technologies Inc.,2016, 2017 and 2018

Table 115: Developments at TDK Corp., 2017 and 2018

Table 116: Developments at Vicor Corp., 2018

Table 117: Developments at Ascatron AB, 2017

Table 118: Developments at EPC Corp., 2018

Table 119: Developments at Littelfuse Inc., 2018

Table 120: Developments at NexGen Power Systems Inc., 2018

Table 121: Developments at Norstel AB, 2017

Table 122: Developments at ROHM Semiconductor,2017 and 2018

Table 123: Developments at Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc., 2017 and 2018

Table 124: Developments at Transphorm Inc., 2018

Table 125: Developments at United Silicon Carbide Inc., 2016, 2017 and 2018



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Material Type, 2017-2023

Figure 1: Value Chain for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Figure 2: Global Market for GaN Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, 2017-2023

Figure 3: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 4: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 5: Global Market for GaN Power Semiconductors for High-Temperature Applications, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 6: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 7: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 8: Global Market for GaN RF Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 9: Global Market for GaN 2-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Products, 2017-2023

Figure 10: Global Market for GaN 2-inch Wafer Size, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 11: Global Market for GaN 4-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 12: Global Market for GaN 4-inch Wafer Size, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 13: Global Market for GaN 6-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 14: Global Market for GaN 6-inch Wafer Size, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 15: Global Market for GaN 8-inch Wafer Size, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 16: Global Market for GaN 8-inch Wafer Size, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 17: Global Market for GaN Applications in Information and Communication Technology, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 18: Global Market for GaN Applications in Information and Communication Technology, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 19: Global Market for GaN Applications in Automotive, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 20: Global Market for GaN Applications in Automotive, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 21: Global Market for GaN Applications in Consumer Electronics, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 22: Global Market for GaN Applications in Consumer Electronics, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 23: Global Market for GaN Applications in Defense and Aerospace, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 24: Global Market for GaN Applications in Defense and Aerospace, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 25: Global Market for GaN Applications in Industry and Medicine, by GaN Product, 2017-2023

Figure 26: Global Market for GaN Applications in Industry and Medicine, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 27: Global Market for GaN in Other Applications, by GaN Products, 2017-2023

Figure 28: Global GaN Market for Other Applications, by Wafer Size, 2017-2023

Figure 29: Global Market for SiC Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, 2017-2023

Figure 30: Global Market for Black Silicon Carbide, by SiC Application, 2017-2023

Figure 31: Global Market for Green Silicon Carbide, by SiC Application, 2017-2023

Figure 32: Global Market for Other SiC Products, by SiC Application, 2017-2023

Figure 33: Global Market for SiC Applications in Power Electronics and Semiconductors, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 34: Global Market for SiC Applications in Steel and Energy, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 35: Global Market for SiC Applications in Automotive, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 36: Global Market for SiC Applications in Aerospace and Aviation, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 37: Global Market for SiC Applications in the Military and Defense Industry, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 38: Global Market for SiC Applications in Medical and Healthcare, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 39: Global Market for SiC in Other Applications, by SiC Product, 2017-2023

Figure 40: Global Market for GaAs Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, 2017-2023

Figure 41: Global Market for the GaAs Liquid-Encapsulated Czochralski Wafer Technique, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 42: Global Market for the GaAs Vertical Gradient Freeze Wafer Technique, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 43: Global Market for GaAs MBE Wafer Technique, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 44: Global Market for the GaAs Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy Wafer Technique, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 45: Global Market for Other GaAs Wafers, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 46: Global Market for GaAs in Mobile Devices, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 47: Global Market for GaAs in Photovoltaic Devices, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 48: Global Market for GaAs in Wireless Communications, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 49: Global Market for GaAs in Optoelectronic Devices, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 50: Global GaAs Market for GaAs in Aerospace and Defense, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 51: Global Market for GaAs in Other Applications, by Wafer Production Method, 2017-2023

Figure 52: Global Market for Diamond Semiconductor Substrate for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, 2017-2023

Figure 53: Global Market for Natural Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 54: Global Market for Synthetic Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Application, 2017-2023

Figure 55: Global Market for Healthcare Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 56: Global Market for Consumer Electronics Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 57: Global Market for Construction and Mining Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 58: Global Market for Other Applications of Diamond Semiconductor Substrate, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 59: North American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, 2017-2023

Figure 60: North American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 61: European Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, 2017-2023

Figure 62: European Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 63: European Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 64: Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 65: Latin American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, 2017-2023

Figure 66: Latin American Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 67: Rest of the World Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Country, 2017-2023

Figure 68: Rest of the World Market for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Type, 2017-2023

Figure 69: Shares of Patents Related to Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Year, 2013-2017

Figure 70: Shares of Patents Related to Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications, by Region, 2015-2017





Companies Mentioned





Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

Allegro Microsystems Llc

Applied Diamond Inc.

Ascatron Ab

Avogy Inc.

Cobham Plc

Cree Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gan Systems Inc.

General Electric

Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexgen Power Systems Inc.

Norstel Ab

NXP Semiconductors Nv

Pulse Electronics Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Semiconductor

Sharp Microelectronics Of The Americas

Smart Modular Technologies (Wwh) Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc.

TDK Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Toshiba Corp.

Transphorm Inc.

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Vicor Corp.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/365tsk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.