Food & Beverages Disinfection Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025: AMR

Portland, OR, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market is expected to hit $2.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. The report provides a synopsis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities controlling the industry. It confers on top pocket investments, technology trends, segmentation, and market size & share that are currently dominating the segment.

/EIN News/ -- Growing incidence of food borne disease, stronger penetration of UV disinfection equipment, and alternative solution to chemical disinfectants have fueled the growth of the global food and beverages disinfection market. On the other hand, Stringent regulatory guidelines for chemical disinfection & sanitation standards, and limited usage among Retail/Foodservice Establishments hamper the growth. Nevertheless, food disinfection equipment to hold key revenue opportunity and growing demand for packaged food products in the Asia-Pacific region have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

By product type, the ultraviolet (UV) systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Its low purchasing price & maintenance cost, easy deployment, and non-toxic nature have driven the growth. Based on end user, the food processing companies segment generated two-fifth of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout 2018- 2025. This is attributed to increase in demand for processed food and growing awareness of hygiene among consumers. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to garner the fastest growth during the study period, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. Implementation of various government regulations that address food and beverage hygiene has spurred the growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the major market players dominating the industry and they include Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Trojan Technologies, Evonik, Toshiba, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Xylem, and Halma. They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong stand in the industry.

