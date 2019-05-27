Global Aerospace & Defense Industry Almanac 2019: Market Size Value 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace & Defense Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace and defense market is expected to generate total revenues of $1,273.0bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2014 and 2018.



Global Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global aerospace & defense market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the global aerospace & defense market in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global aerospace & defense market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global aerospace & defense market?

Scope

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global aerospace & defense market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

The civilian aerospace market is comprised of the revenues accrued by manufacturers from all civilian aerospace procurement.

The military aerospace and defense market is comprised of the sum of the revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. This market is segmented to include military aircraft, military vehicles, naval vessels, and systems & ordnance. The military aircraft segment is comprised of aircraft engines, aviation MRO, defense helicopters, and military avionics, rotocraft, satellites and UAVs. The military vehicles segment is comprised of armored vehicles and related MRO operations, unmanned ground vehicles and vehicle armor. The naval vessels segment is comprised of maritime and border security, naval engines, naval vessels and related MRO operations, sumbarines and related MRO operations and any other undersea warfare. The systems & ordnance segment is comrpised of ammunition, artillery, biometric systems, body armor, communications equipment, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, navigational systems, radars, It and computing systems, simulation systems, missiles and missile defense systems, all ordnance and guns, soldier modernization, communications and vetronics.

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

The civil aerospace segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $637.2bn, equivalent to 50.1% of the market's overall value.

The COMAC C919 is not regarded as being close to the offerings from either Boeing or Airbus, but the speed of industrial development in the country suggests China will soon become an important player in terms of civil aviation aircraft manufacturing.

