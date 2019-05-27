Global Deodorants and Bath Retail Products Database 2018: Volume and Value Market Data 2010-2023 & Distribution Channel Sales Data 2010-2017

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorants and Bath Products: Global Intelligence Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Deodorant & Bath products market is expected to reach USD 60 billion by 2023 witnessing a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

This Research Data involves a study of Deodorant & Bath products Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 major countries which occupies more than 85% of the global market. The database consists of more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below are mentioned 3 broad categories covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.



Market Overview



Western Europe continues to dominate the global Deodorant & Bath products market which is primarily driven by Germany. North America and Europe follow the Asia-Pacific in Deodorant & Bath products product sale. About 34.6 billion units of Deodorant & Bath products consumed in 2017, which is growing at a steady growth rate.



Deodorants Continue to Dominate Sales



Spray Deodorants hold the most significant share of the market which is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2023. Despite the largest share of spray deodorants in the deodorant market, it is witnessing the faster CAGR during the forecast period. Bar soap occupies a significant share of the market which is witnessing a healthy CAGR of 3.3%. The liquid soap which holds the smallest share in the market continues to possess tough competition from bar soap during the forecast period. Shower products recorded a steady increase of 3.8% during 2016-2017. Roll-on deodorants continue to remain popular category among consumers during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Surpassed North America in Deodorant & Bath Products Consumption



Asia-Pacific occupies the leading share in the market with China the largest market. The developed region such as Western Europe and North America continue to witness the flat growth rate during the forecast period. Sluggish growth in the matured market such as US, Germany, UK and Spain has primarily affected the market growth. North America recorded the lowest volume growth of 0.2% during the forecast period. The negligible growth has attributed to the declining volume sales in Canada.



Variety Stores witnessing the fastest growth rate after Online Retail



Online retail channel recorded a CAGR of 10.4% during 2012-2017 which is largely driven by deodorants sale. Specialist Retailers was the second largest market for deodorants sale in 2017 which recorded value growth of 37.8% during 2012-2017. Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to dominate the soap market while variety stores witnessing the fastest CAGR of 5.2% in physical stores sales.



Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and sub- segments information at country and global level than other market intelligence providers

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent market data, historic data and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on standardized definition across the globe to facilitate better comparability of market data

View market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation including quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub segment

Understanding the market due to value and volume changes, intra category competition and distribution channel trends

Develop business strategy to spot growth opportunity and maximize sales in multi-channel distribution through all B2C channels

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of database yearly with significant changes updated based on scenarios

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.4.2 Research Process

2.4.3 Modeling & triangulation

2.4.4 Data finalization

2.4.5 Expert Validation

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 By Product

3.1.1 Bath and Shower Products

3.1.1.1 Liquid Bath Products

3.1.1.1.1 Bath Foam/Gel

3.1.1.1.2 Bath Oil/Pearls

3.1.1.2 Shower Products

3.1.1.2.1 Body Wash/Shower Gel

3.1.1.2.2 Other Shower Products

3.1.1.3 Other Bath Products

3.1.1.3.1 Bath Salts/Powder

3.1.1.3.2 Other Bath Additives

3.1.2 Deodorants

3.1.2.1 Creams

3.1.2.2 Gels

3.1.2.3 Roll-On

3.1.2.4 Sprays

3.1.2.5 Sticks

3.1.2.6 Wipes

3.1.3 Soap

3.1.3.1 Bar Soap

3.1.3.2 Liquid Soap

3.2 By Geography

3.2.1 North America

3.2.1.1 United States

3.2.1.2 Canada

3.2.1.3 Mexico

3.2.2 Western Europe

3.2.2.1 Spain

3.2.2.2 U.K.

3.2.2.3France

3.2.2.4 Germany

3.2.2.5 Italy

3.2.2.6Belgium

3.2.2.7 Denmark

3.2.2.8 Finland

3.2.2.9 Ireland

3.2.2.10 Netherlands

3.2.2.11 Norway

3.2.2.12 Portugal

3.2.2.13 Switzerland

3.2.2.14 Sweden

3.2.3 Central and Eastern Europe

3.2.3.1 Austria

3.2.3.2 Bulgaria

3.2.3.3 Czech Republic

3.2.3.4 Greece

3.2.3.5 Hungary

3.2.3.6 Poland

3.2.3.7 Romania

3.2.3.8 Russia

3.2.3.9 Slovakia

3.2.3.10 Turkey

3.2.3.11 Ukraine

3.2.4 Asia-Pacific

3.2.4.1 China

3.2.4.2 Japan

3.2.4.3 India

3.2.4.4 Thailand

3.2.4.5 Vietnam

3.2.4.6 Australia

3.2.4.7 Hong Kong

3.2.4.8 Indonesia

3.2.4.9 Malaysia

3.2.4.10 New Zealand

3.2.4.11 Philippines

3.2.4.12 Singapore

3.2.4.13 South Korea

3.2.5 South America

3.2.5.1 Brazil

3.2.5.2 Argentina

3.2.5.3 Chile

3.2.5.4 Colombia

3.2.5.5 Peru

3.2.6 Middle East & Africa

3.2.6.1 South Africa

3.2.6.2 Saudi Arabia

3.2.6.3 United Arab Emirates

3.2.6.4 Nigeria

3.2.6.5 Israel

3.2.6.6 Egypt

3.3 By Distribution Channel

3.3.1 Warehouse Clubs

3.3.2 Department Stores

3.3.3 Pharmacies

3.3.4 Convenience Stores

3.3.5 Specialist Retailers

3.3.6 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3.3.7 Online Retail

3.3.8 Variety Stores

3.3.9 Other Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkl81r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Deodorants and Anti Perspirants, Soap, Bath and Shower Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.