/EIN News/ -- Press release – No. 12 / 2019





Zealand Pharma to attend Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conferences

Copenhagen, May 27, 2019 – Zealand Pharma Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg, and Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development Marino Garcia will attend the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 6, 2019 in New York. Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 2:30 PM Eastern.

On June 12, 2019, Emmanuel Dulac and Adam Steensberg will attend the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 1:20 PM Pacific.





For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com



Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com







About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.