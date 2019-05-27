Global CAM Software Market to Reach $3.57 Billion by 2025 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in use of CAM software in the packaging industry, surge in investment of R&D activities, and increase in adoption of cloud-based solution are expected to propel the growth of the global CAM software market. The 3D design segment is expected to manifest the fastest growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the aerospace & defense segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR through 2025.

Portland, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ CAM Software Market by Design Type (2D and 3D) and Application (Aerospace & Defense Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Automobile & Train Industry, Machine Tool Industry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, global CAM software market was pegged at $2.09 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, rise in industrialization, and a surge in the investment of R&D activities in the CAM market are the major factors that drive the growth of the global CAM software market. However, the availability of free and open-source CAM software hampers market growth. On the contrary, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and rapid technological advancements in CAM software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global CAM software market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into 2D and 3D. The 3D design segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for 3D printing using CAM software. However, the 2D design segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue the trend throughout the study period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into the aerospace & defense industry, shipbuilding industry, automobile & train industry, machine tool industry, and others. The machine tool industry segment is expected to garner the largest share in the market by 2025. However, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The automobile & train industry segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global CAM software market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the major market players such as Mastercam, Autodesk, EdgeCAM, SolidCAM, GRZ Software, ZWSoft, Cimatron Group, Bobcad, MecSoft, and Camnetics, Inc.

