Auto/Mate Honored with the 2019 Economic Winner Award by the Center for Economic Growth

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Economic Growth (CEG)'s Tech Awards selection committee has chosen Auto/Mate Dealership Systems as the recipient of the 2019 Economic Winner Award. The CEG's Annual Tech Awards celebrate and honor the most innovative and inspiring companies in New York's Capital Region, as well as individuals whose pioneering and entrepreneurial successes better the community by strengthening its workforce and creating new jobs and opportunities.The Economic Winner award honors well-established companies that have exhibited substantial and sustained growth in sales, profitability and employee count. Additionally, these companies are known for supporting the Capital Region's technology ecosystem."The secret to our incredible rate of growth has been to build and nurture a workplace culture that our employees love, so that they are passionate about developing the best software and offering the best customer support to our clients," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. "We also make sure to manage our growth so that we're large enough to serve, but small enough to care."Each year the CEG recognizes a handful of technology companies in New York's Capital Region. Additional categories in the CEG Tech Awards include Lift-Off, Start-Up Star, Technology Innovation, Judges' Choice, Technology Trailblazer, Manufacturing Innovator and the Jeffrey A. Lawrence Lifetime Contributor award.Auto/Mate will receive its award at CEG's 23rd Annual Technology Awards ceremony to be held Thursday, June 27, 4:30 pm at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, NY.To learn more about Auto/Mate's unique culture and career opportunities visit: https://www.automate.com/careers/ About CEGThe Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is the professional and business development organization serving New York's Tech Valley and serves as the Capital Region's designated Regional Technology Development Center.With over 200 C-level investors in business, government, education and the not-for-profit sectors, CEG's vision is to lead Tech Valley as one of the most prosperous and innovative ecosystems in the world. Together with its partners, the organization works to build a skilled and sustainable Workforce and Education pipeline; cultivate a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem; and ensure a modern infrastructure to grow local companies, attract new investment and prepare our communities for growth.In addition, in its role as the Regional Technology Development Center designated by ESD, NYSTAR as part of the NY Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the federal NIST/Manufacturing Extension Partnership, CEG assists local manufacturing and technology companies with generating new sales, creating stronger operational infrastructure and overcoming barriers to growth and innovation. For more information visit http://www.ceg.org/ About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



