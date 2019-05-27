Melco Honored at Global Gaming Expo Asia Awards 2019

/EIN News/ -- Wins both Best IR Non-Gaming Attraction and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Contribution awards

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has won Best Corporate Social Responsibility Contribution (CSR) and Best IR Non-Gaming Attraction for The House of Dancing Water at G2E Asia Awards 2019.





MACAU, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has been honored by the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia Awards 2019 for Best Integrated Resorts Non-Gaming Attraction for its award-winning show “The House of Dancing Water” as well as Best Corporate Social Responsibility Contribution for its dedication to social responsibility. The G2E Asia Awards 2019 recognize companies that are at the forefront of their industries for excellence in various areas, including companies that offer pioneering entertainment that go beyond gaming and those that demonstrate social responsibility to the local community. Winners of the G2E Asia Awards 2019, co-organized by G2E Asia and Inside Asian Gaming, are selected after a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of well-respected industry experts.



The Best IR Non-Gaming Attraction award is for the show “The House of Dancing Water”, an award-winning spectacle at City of Dreams, Macau produced by world-renowned theatre director Mr. Franco Dragone. It is the world’s largest water-based extravaganza that has been showcased to over 5.8 million audiences from around the world since its debut in 2010.

In addition, the Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Contribution award recognizes the wide array of CSR programs Melco offers that encompasses environmental responsibility, responsible gaming, women’s initiatives, youth programs, education and developmental programs, and cultural and heritage preservation. Earlier this year, Melco was also named Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at the 12th International Gaming Awards and received the 7th Cross-Strait-Four-Region Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award organized by the Mirror Post of Hong Kong.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from G2E Asia Awards. Both awards further underpin Melco’s position as a leading integrated resort operator globally that constantly strives to excel in what we offer to our guests while giving back to our local community. These two awards recognize the dedication our colleagues have for delivering pioneering and industry-leading entertainment while always dedicating ourselves to helping those around us in society.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b36272ce-369a-416f-8fad-f2e22ff065cb

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.