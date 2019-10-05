Polyethylene Compound Market Report 2019: $10.5 Bn Opportunities in the Pipe and Fitting, Wire and Cable, Film and Sheet and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyethylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023.



The future in the global polyethylene (PE) compound market is promising with opportunities in the pipe and fitting, wire and cable, film and sheet and others application. The major drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, and replacement of aging pipelines.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyethylene compound industry, includes development of bio based green polyethylene compound.



In this market, HDPE (high density polyethylene), and LDPE (low density polyethylene), are the major resins utilize to manufacture polyethylene compound. The HDPE is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume due to superior toughness, crack resistance, and easy processability properties.



Within this market, pipe and fitting is expected to remain the largest application by value and volume due to growth in development of water and sewage disposal infrastructure. The researcher predicts that the wire and cable application segment will witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to higher electrical and mechanical properties than PVC compound.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in infrastructure and construction industry and increasing demand of film and packaging products.



Some of the polyethylene compound companies profiled in this report include LyondellBasell, Borealis, Spartech, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, INEOS, Total S.A, RTP, and SABIC and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polyethylene Compound Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polyethylene Compound Market by Application

3.3.1: Pipe and Fitting

3.3.2: Wire and Cable

3.3.3: Film and Sheet

3.3.4: Other Applications

3.4: Global Polyethylene Compound Market by Resin Type

3.4.1: HDPE Resin

3.4.2: LDPE Resin

3.4.3: Other Resins



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polyethylene Compound Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyethylene Compound Market

4.2.1: Market by Application Industry: Pipe and Fitting, Wire and Cable, Film and Sheet and Others

4.2.2: Market by Resin Type: HDPE, LDPE, and Others

4.3: European Polyethylene Compound Market

4.3.1: Market by Application Industry: Pipe and Fitting, Wire and Cable, Film and Sheet and Others

4.3.2: Market by Resin Type: HDPE, LDPE, and Others

4.4: APAC Polyethylene Compound Market

4.4.1: Market by Application Industry: Pipe and Fitting, Wire and Cable, Film and Sheet and Others

4.4.2: Market by Resin Type: HDPE, LDPE, and Others

4.5: ROW Polyethylene Compound Market

4.5.1: Market by Application Industry: Pipe and Fitting, Wire and Cable, Film and Sheet and Others

4.5.2: Market by Resin Type: HDPE, LDPE, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyethylene compound Market by Resin Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyethylene compound Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyethylene compound Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyethylene Compound Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Polyethylene Compound Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyethylene Compound Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Total S.A

7.2: SABIC

7.3: Lyondell Basell

7.4: INEOS

7.5: Braskem S.A

7.6: Borealis Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1fkng





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Advanced Materials, Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.