Global Veterinary Rapid Test Markets 2019-2024: Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Among Companion and Livestock Animals Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Rapid Test Market by Product (Rapid Test Kit, Rapid Test Readers), Application (Viral, Bacterial, Parasite, Allergies), and Animal Type (Companion (Cat, Dog, Horse), Livestock (Cattle, Swine, Poultry)) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary rapid tests market is projected to reach USD 853.7 million by 2024 from USD 573.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among companion and livestock animals and the growing need for the rapid detection of these diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



The growing companion animal population and the rising demand for animal-derived food products are the other major factors driving market growth. Rapid growth in developing countries across APAC and Latin America offer significant growth opportunities for players.



The veterinary rapid tests market is highly competitive, with a number of players competing for a larger market share. The prominent players in this market are Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Biopanda Reagents Ltd. (UK), Fassisi GmbH (Germany), Virbac (France), BioNote, Inc. (South Korea), SWISSAVANS AG (Switzerland), MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Austria), and Woodley Equipment Company (UK).



Due to the intense competition in this market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence in the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired manufacturing capabilities or geographic presence.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in Companion Animal Population

Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

Advantages of Rapid Tests Over Other Testing Methods

Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Low Animal Healthcare Awareness and Limited Animal Diagnostics Infrastructure in Several Countries

Companies Mentioned



BioNote, Inc.

Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.

Fassisi GmbH

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

SWISSAVANS AG

Virbac

Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd.

Zoetis, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e56r3h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.