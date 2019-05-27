Generative Design in 2019: Worldwide Market Insight & Projections by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical and Region (2014-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generative Design Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-premise), By Application (Production Design & Development and Cost Optimization), By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generative design market stood at $ 137 million in 2018 and is projected to grow to $ 290 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for environment friendly architecture and enhanced production efficiency.



Innovative advancements such as 3D printing, machine learning and big data are expected to positively affect the growth of the market. Moreover, generative design software helps to solve engineering problems and offers innovative design solutions, which is likely to fuel the global generative design market through 2024.



The generative design market can be segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region. Based on the component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment dominated the market in 2018, as it helps to reduce manufacturing time and cut costs of operations.



Based on the deployment mode, the market can be segmented into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, as it offers flexibility of customizing software as per the requirements of the organization.



On the basis of vertical, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing and others. The automotive sector accounts for the largest share in the global generative design market, owing to the high demand for advanced design software for reducing production and material costs.



Generative design is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America dominated the global generative design market, on the back of adoption of advanced technologies and presence of leading players in the market.



Major players operating in the global generative design market include Autodesk, Inc., Desktop Metal, Inc., nTopology Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Bentley Systems, Ansys, MSC Software, ESI Group, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2019, Autodesk collaborated with HP and GE to design generative design software tools, which are compatible with 3D printers.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global generative design market size.

To classify and forecast the global generative design market based on component, deployment mode, application, vertical and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global generative design market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global generative design market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global generative design market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global generative design market.

Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Awareness of generative design software

4.2. Key benefits of generative design

4.3. Factors influencing purchase design



5. Global Generative Design Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise)

5.2.3. By Application (Production Design & Development and Cost Optimization)

5.2.4. By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Generative Design Market Outlook



7. Europe Generative Design Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Generative Design Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Generative Design Market Outlook



10. South America Generative Design Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Dassault Systemes SE

13.2.2. Autodesk Inc.

13.2.3. Altair Engineering Inc.

13.2.4. Ansys

13.2.5. ESI Group

13.2.6. MSC Software

13.2.7. Bentley Systems

13.2.8. Desktop Metal Inc.

13.2.9. nTopology Inc.

13.2.10. PTC Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



